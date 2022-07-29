Alleged facebook post by DG ISPR account against PTI reportedly deleted immediately

I mentioned this before but when I joined PDF as a young man I wasn't in love with the status quo, I mentioned so many times the Generals/establishment/elite are one but senior PDF members convinced me I was wrong and it is the political leaders who are sellouts, they are the traitors and corrupt and its the corrupt against the Generals/army and we need to back the army. After 20+ years should I go back 20 years in to my old thinking? It would be like wasting 20 years.



I think Pakistanis need to grow their mentality and care about Pakistan, have Pakistan first policy in their mindset. Not PTI, PPP, PmlN, establishment first. We should support their good actions and anything they do wrong we should call it out, this doesn't mean we should be rude or offensive but just let the leaders know were watching their every move and are not a nation of idiots. Why Pakistanis blind follow and believe its their duty to disagree with the wrong policies of their favourite leaders, be it military lovers, Nawaz or Zardari lovers, Mullah lovers or IK lovers, we need to get rid of this mentality.