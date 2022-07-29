What's new

Alleged facebook post by DG ISPR account against PTI reportedly deleted immediately

IMG_20220729_211925.jpg
IMG_20220729_212113.jpg


These screenshots are not fake.
These are screenshots from different Mobile which everyone took immediately after seeing this post

It was already known that State is using it's resources to counter PTI on social media
But this is a massive blunder from Pakistan armed forces Spokesman with rank of Major General.
ISPR's media cell already had bad repution just like Nani media cell.

After today financial times article a lot of propaganda was peddled against PTI and ISPR while monitoring it shared it mistakenly.

ISPR had already blocked PTI supporters on Twitter.

Evey other day thye are making blunders which is degrading them further in eyes of public.
FB_IMG_1659111770003.jpg
FB_IMG_1659111751290.jpg
FB_IMG_1659112417508.jpg
 
It's being run from Nani media cell.

PDM and Establishment word can be used interchangably. Sides of same coin


There are efforts underway to launch article 6 case on PTI and its leadership. Imran Khan even mentioned this in his interview with Arshad Sharif.


They were supposed to run an organized campaign to build a narrative to blacklist PTI. They think that they can ban a party which represents voice of 220 million Pakistanis.
 
Who benefits from this unauthorised post ?

DG sahb should clarify if it was PPP or PMLN or even if PTI whose supporters did it.
 
ISPR have been using fake girls account on social media to portray better image of Pakistan army specially with Baloch girls name to counter Baloch insurgency.
This account was also one those.

I don't know which genius have given them this idea.

One wrong click and here you are
 
No wonder Maryam Qatari Nawaz was moving around under ISPR umbrella. Neutral Bajwa is completely exposed
 
I mentioned this before but when I joined PDF as a young man I wasn't in love with the status quo, I mentioned so many times the Generals/establishment/elite are one but senior PDF members convinced me I was wrong and it is the political leaders who are sellouts, they are the traitors and corrupt and its the corrupt against the Generals/army and we need to back the army. After 20+ years should I go back 20 years in to my old thinking? It would be like wasting 20 years.

I think Pakistanis need to grow their mentality and care about Pakistan, have Pakistan first policy in their mindset. Not PTI, PPP, PmlN, establishment first. We should support their good actions and anything they do wrong we should call it out, this doesn't mean we should be rude or offensive but just let the leaders know were watching their every move and are not a nation of idiots. Why Pakistanis blind follow and believe its their duty to disagree with the wrong policies of their favourite leaders, be it military lovers, Nawaz or Zardari lovers, Mullah lovers or IK lovers, we need to get rid of this mentality.
 
For military guys
Military above Pakistan always
They'll justify their every act
If caught red handed then it's Indian propaganda
 

