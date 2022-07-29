Alleged facebook post by DG ISPR account against PTI reportedly deleted immediately

Acetic Acid
These screenshots are not fake.
These are screenshots from different Mobile which everyone took immediately after seeing this post
It was already known that State is using it's resources to counter PTI on social media
But this is a massive blunder from Pakistan armed forces Spokesman with rank of Major General.
ISPR's media cell already had bad repution just like Nani media cell.
After today financial times article a lot of propaganda was peddled against PTI and ISPR while monitoring it shared it mistakenly.
ISPR had already blocked PTI supporters on Twitter.
Evey other day thye are making blunders which is degrading them further in eyes of public.
