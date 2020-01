JNU violence: Who said what on campus attack by armed, masked mob which injured 20

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) became a war zone on Sunday evening when some masked miscreants armed with sticks, damaged property and attacked people inside the campus.

India Today Web Desk

New Delhi

January 6, 2020

UPDATED: January 6, 2020 15:26 IST

Uddhav Thackeray calls for probe in JNU violence

JNU Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar: Would like to appeal to all students to maintain peace. University stands by all the students to facilitate their pursuit of academic activities. We will ensure that their winter semester registration will take place without any hindrance. They need not fear about their process. The top priority of the University is to protect the academic interests of our students.

Senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram said, What we are seeing on Live TV is shocking and horrifying. Masked men enter JNU hostels and attack students. What are the police doing? Where is the police commissioner?

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee said she strongly condemns the brutality unleashed against students and teachers in JNU.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too condemned the attack on students at JNU.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the brutal attack in JNU is "shocking" and described the Modi government's rule (without naming it) as a "fascist" one.

Both S Jaishankar, the external affairs minister, and Nirmala Sitharaman, the finance minister, said they condemned the violence "unequivocally".

Actor Swara Bhasker, also a JNU alumnus, broke down as she made an emotional appeal to the public to gather at the varsity's main gate in large numbers and put pressure on the Delhi Police to take steps to control the violence -- she said they were failing to do so.

Former Nepal Prime Minister and JNU alumnus Baburam Bhattarai re-tweeted Swara Bhasker's post.

Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar said students would not bow down no matter how much the government tried to silence them.