Alleged details of the letter issue

1. Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the U.S. was told several times verbally and at least once in written form, by Biden Admin officials and the U.S. State Department, that they were quite concerned about deteriorating bilateral relations between the United States and Pakistan, especially with regard to key foreign policy moved by the Khan Administration. On at least one occasion, these American officials warned the ambassador that relations had deteriorated to such an extent that “it cannot be repaired under the current government in Islamabad.” The officials further warned of consequences that Pakistan may face if it does not toe the American line on these issues and fall in line. Which explains the increasing number of meetings between U.S. diplomats and opposition leaders in Pakistan. These warnings took place in late February to early March, possibly ignited by Khan’s visit to Moscow on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the following agreements to buy Russian natural gas and wheat at prices favourable to Pakistan.

2. The Ambassador communicated these discussions to the Foreign Minister of Pakistan through secure and encrypted channels in the form of a letter, and the Foreign Minister forwarded this ‘top secret’ letter to the Prime Minister.

3. The Ambassador was summoned back to Islamabad and a new ambassador was sent in his stead.

4. The Prime Minister viewed this, and rightly so, as a direct and explicit threat to the Government of Pakistan from a foreign government on issues of sovereignty and sovereign decision. The Prime Minister apprised the People of Pakistan of this hostile foreign pressure on sovereign Pakistani foreign policy decisions.

5. In short, the Biden Administration threatened the Khan Administration with further deteriorated U.S.-Pakistan relations and economic pressure if it did not reverse sovereign decisions made in the interest of Pakistan.

6. The situation and the Ambassador’s letter was also shared with the Pakistani military leadership, which in spite of chilled bilateral relations, still shares a not-widely-publicised but very cordial and “accommodating” military relationship with the U.S.

7. The Prime Minister is ready to produce said letter which may or may not include the written U.S. state department warnings, in front of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

8. The issue is not just of Russia/Ukraine and Afghanistan, but also of Kashmir, India, Israel, Iran & others. The issue likely started with refusal to provide kinetic military options and bases for the U.S. military for Afghanistan in Pakistan.