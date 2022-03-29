What's new

Alleged details of the letter issue

Chacha_Facebooka

Chacha_Facebooka

FULL MEMBER
Mar 16, 2010
628
0
1,208
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
1. Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the U.S. was told several times verbally and at least once in written form, by Biden Admin officials and the U.S. State Department, that they were quite concerned about deteriorating bilateral relations between the United States and Pakistan, especially with regard to key foreign policy moved by the Khan Administration. On at least one occasion, these American officials warned the ambassador that relations had deteriorated to such an extent that “it cannot be repaired under the current government in Islamabad.” The officials further warned of consequences that Pakistan may face if it does not toe the American line on these issues and fall in line. Which explains the increasing number of meetings between U.S. diplomats and opposition leaders in Pakistan. These warnings took place in late February to early March, possibly ignited by Khan’s visit to Moscow on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the following agreements to buy Russian natural gas and wheat at prices favourable to Pakistan.
2. The Ambassador communicated these discussions to the Foreign Minister of Pakistan through secure and encrypted channels in the form of a letter, and the Foreign Minister forwarded this ‘top secret’ letter to the Prime Minister.
3. The Ambassador was summoned back to Islamabad and a new ambassador was sent in his stead.
4. The Prime Minister viewed this, and rightly so, as a direct and explicit threat to the Government of Pakistan from a foreign government on issues of sovereignty and sovereign decision. The Prime Minister apprised the People of Pakistan of this hostile foreign pressure on sovereign Pakistani foreign policy decisions.
5. In short, the Biden Administration threatened the Khan Administration with further deteriorated U.S.-Pakistan relations and economic pressure if it did not reverse sovereign decisions made in the interest of Pakistan.
6. The situation and the Ambassador’s letter was also shared with the Pakistani military leadership, which in spite of chilled bilateral relations, still shares a not-widely-publicised but very cordial and “accommodating” military relationship with the U.S.
7. The Prime Minister is ready to produce said letter which may or may not include the written U.S. state department warnings, in front of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
8. The issue is not just of Russia/Ukraine and Afghanistan, but also of Kashmir, India, Israel, Iran & others. The issue likely started with refusal to provide kinetic military options and bases for the U.S. military for Afghanistan in Pakistan.
Click to expand...
Original Thread
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

FULL MEMBER
Oct 6, 2016
1,859
-1
3,970
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
maxresdefault-(12).png
 
baqai

baqai

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 28, 2006
2,633
1
3,521
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
bhai dekho ... IK instead of being diplomatic he straight away took the hard way of choosing sides and went with Russia and China

I personally am myself double minded over this, on one side i am glad that someone had balls to finally do this and on the other hand i think we should not totally screw our relations with west like this

but rest assured, if you stop playing by uncle sam's book they will do anything and everything in their dirty book to get back to you so this was expected
 
Chacha_Facebooka

Chacha_Facebooka

FULL MEMBER
Mar 16, 2010
628
0
1,208
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
baqai said:
bhai dekho ... IK instead of being diplomatic he straight away took the hard way of choosing sides and went with Russia and China

I personally am myself double minded over this, on one side i am glad that someone had balls to finally do this and on the other hand i think we should not totally screw our relations with west like this

but rest assured, if you stop playing by uncle sam's book they will do anything and everything in their dirty book to get back to you so this was expected
Click to expand...
This will mean giving up on China which has direct affect on India/Kashmir issue.
 
T

The Lost Brother

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 27, 2022
100
-1
132
Country
Sri Lanka
Location
India
Chacha_Facebooka said:
This will mean giving up on China which has direct affect on India/Kashmir issue.
Click to expand...

Giving up on China ? You had cordial relation with China since 1947 if I am not wrong and US never had objections to it. I believe Americans are finding it difficult to deal with IK (IK World is limited to China & Russia). He could have stayed neutral just like other nations did but he went to Russia and if I am not wrong you military leadership went to US to make them understand. This shows your bureaucracy knew that US is not going to like it. All the growing economies cannot take side as we are still dependent on other economies for our growth.

On a very serious note, don't understand what to believe or what not ? The other day Asad Umar was saying that it is India behind it and now this.
 
Chacha_Facebooka

Chacha_Facebooka

FULL MEMBER
Mar 16, 2010
628
0
1,208
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
The Lost Brother said:
Giving up on China ? You had cordial relation with China since 1947 if I am not wrong and US never had objections to it. I believe Americans are finding it difficult to deal with IK (IK World is limited to China & Russia). He could have stayed neutral just like other nations did but he went to Russia and if I am not wrong you military leadership went to US to make them understand. This shows your bureaucracy knew that US is not going to like it. All the growing economies cannot take side as we are still dependent on other economies for our growth.

On a very serious note, don't understand what to believe or what not ? The other day Asad Umar was saying that it is India behind it and now this.
Click to expand...
US and China are heading for a clash. This is an attempt to de-neutral Pak in Western favour.
 
SD 10

SD 10

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2019
1,711
0
1,979
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bloody Americans. There should`nt be an ounce of change regarding our relations with china. Americans are always temporary and will leave when they had their objectives done.
 
Salza

Salza

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
8,408
-1
13,291
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Relax guys, kuch nahi ab hoga, COAS ki kaanpein taangayi hain ...and military establishment is now indirectly supporting the fall of IK
 
Maea

Maea

FULL MEMBER
Nov 20, 2016
399
0
275
Country
Pakistan
Location
Italy
baqai said:
bhai dekho ... IK instead of being diplomatic he straight away took the hard way of choosing sides and went with Russia and China

I personally am myself double minded over this, on one side i am glad that someone had balls to finally do this and on the other hand i think we should not totally screw our relations with west like this

but rest assured, if you stop playing by uncle sam's book they will do anything and everything in their dirty book to get back to you so this was expected
Click to expand...

I get what you are trying to say, but to do that you need honest leader who puts national interests before his own.
Lets khan starts to slowly warm up relations with Russians/chinese, if you dont want to upset too much uncle sam it would take a lot of time. If during next elections pmln/ppp wins do you think that they will still continue to pursue an independent foreign policy or they will do what their masters will tell them.

The political landscape of Pakistan, at the moment, doesnt allow such subtle diplomacy. 90% of our politicians have their masters abroad.

Hope you got my point.
 
Tomcats

Tomcats

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2020
1,401
0
1,589
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Yeah I'm going to wait for the so called letter, US expressing 'displeasure' over Pak's decision and showing it, does not mean they want regime change which he is alluding to. This is just IK overblowing the issue to gather populist support and instead of showing evidence he's just teasing it. Plus if this is true he is also subtly accusing the army of not following Pak's foreign policy which is crude to say the least.
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
4,858
0
6,564
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
baqai said:
but rest assured, if you stop playing by uncle sam's book they will do anything and everything in their dirty book to get back to you so this was expected
Click to expand...
They'll stab you even when you play by their book so I don't see what the problem is with standing to our National Interests instead of selling out like little bitches every time Uncle Sam throws a tantrum?
 
Salza

Salza

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
8,408
-1
13,291
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Lost Brother said:
and if I am not wrong you military leadership went to US to make them understand.
Click to expand...
COAS went to Brussels to meet NATO chief not US. It was a schedule meeting.

India, was never named. Everybody knows that the threat was coming from US. Pakistan has to pay a price of Khan's infamous 'Absolutely not' statement. If IK remains in power, than sanctions but for that, Biden Govt has to provide some serious proofs against Pakistan to get the bill passed in Congress so the easy way to neutralize Pakistan is get rid of Imran Khan govt, which is currently happening.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 5, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Foreign envoys urge Pakistan to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine during emergency UNGA session
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
112
Views
4K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
Salza
PM Imran ready to show letter on 'foreign conspiracy' to CJP: Asad Umar
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
739
Solidify
S
K Shehzad
  • Article
Amb Noel Israel Khokhar expresses support for Ukraine’s sovereignty
Replies
1
Views
256
R Wing
R Wing
Vanguard One
Pakistan insists US envoy’s appointment on track
Replies
0
Views
169
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
beijingwalker
China Warns U.S. of 'Full-Scale Confrontation,' Talks Taiwan, Ukraine in Call
Replies
1
Views
275
mhosein
mhosein

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom