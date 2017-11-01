What's new

Alleged defection from BRA.

I hope you all remember Mama Bugti and the other guy namely "Shakeel" from the Baloch Republican Army.
E1BcDGZXIAgHmjg.jpg

He was not killed by SF but by his own men probably defectors. Even militants accuse the defectors of killing Mama in his sleep. I will post the evidence below. I have blurred their faces to protect their identity.
1625854292392.png

Last edited:
Hmmm. Interesting..... So the in fighting is still carrying on I see? Good.

aman lashkars accompany SF during Operation.... this is why they are constantly targeted by these militants....
 
