Alleged defection from BRA.

I hope you all remember Mama Bugti and the other guy namely "Shakeel" from the Baloch Republican Army.
He was not killed by SF but by his own men probably defectors. Even militants accuse the defectors of killing Mama in his sleep. I will post the evidence below. I have blurred their faces to protect their identity.
@Huffal @Foxtrot Alpha
