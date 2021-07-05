Alleged attack on prominent scientists casts shadow on China's space walk triumph

rent4country
As China celebrated the success of its first spacewalk outside the new Tiangong space station on Sunday, the country's main aerospace company was drawing attention online for a very different reason.
The state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has faced a backlash after news emerged that a Communist Party official at its subsidiary had allegedly attacked two prominent space scientists -- including an 85-year-old woman.
The alleged brutal assault, which took place in early June, was brought to wider public attention on Saturday by a report from the state-run magazine China News Weekly. Chinese leaders have repeatedly stressed the importance of scientific and technological innovation, seeing it as a "main battleground" for competition with the West. Chinese President Xi Jinping himself has hailed the country's top scientists as "the national treasure, the pride of the people and the glory of the nation."
But the jarring fact that Chinese scientists can allegedly still be trampled -- in this case seemingly quite literally -- by an unscrupulous Communist Party official who apparently went unpunished for weeks has sparked a mixture of anger, disappointment and shame.
According to the state media report, Zhang Tao, the party secretary and chairman of China Aerospace Investment Holdings, an investment arm of CASC, attacked the two scientists after they refused his request to be recommended for membership of the International Academy of Astronautics, a Stockholm-based non-governmental organization.
Wu Meirong, 85, suffered a fractured spine, while 55-year-old Wang Jinnian had several broken ribs and soft tissue injuries all over his body. Both remained in hospital a month after the attack, while Zhang had been "going to work as usual," according to the report.
Repeated calls to China Aerospace Investment Holdings went unanswered on Monday morning.
On Chinese social media, many questioned why the incident had been kept from the public for weeks, and why Zhang appeared to have faced little consequences for his alleged violent tantrum.
On Weibo, China's heavily-censored version of Twitter, users flooded CASC's official account with angry comments demanding answers for the alleged attack. A related hashtag racked up more than 130 million views.
Amid mounting pressure, CASC finally issued a brief statement late on Sunday afternoon, acknowledging that Zhang had conducted the beating "after consuming alcohol" and announcing his suspension. It did not say what led to the alleged attack or offer other details, only that the company had sent a team to investigate the incident and vowed to "deal with it seriously based on the results."
The statement has failed to allay public anger. Underneath the post, top comments questioning why CASC only decided to suspend Zhang a month after the incident -- and only after public outrage -- received tens of thousands of "likes."
The weeks-long silence surrounding the incident is likely due to the tightened censorship ahead of the Communist Party's centenary on July 1.
A week after the alleged attack, China successfully sent three astronauts to its under-construction space station, a milestone proudly celebrated by state media and millions of people in China.
Under Xi, the party has unleashed a sweeping campaign to tighten discipline, punishing millions of officials for corruption and misconduct. But Zhang's alleged blatant attack on the scientists exposed an uncomfortable fact for the party that in reality, some officials still feel entitled to wield their power as they wish, treating others with little dignity or respect -- and worse still, there's no real means of stopping them.
Chinese scientists and intellectuals have had a fraught history with the Communist Party. In 1957, the Anti-Rightist Campaign launched by Chairman Mao Zedong led to the political persecution of hundreds of thousands of intellectuals. Less than a decade later, Chinese writers, academics and scientists were again targeted in the Cultural Revolution, with many subjected to public humiliation and violent attacks by the Red Guards.
Even scientists leading the country's nascent space program were not spared in the political turmoil. Yao Tongbin, a prominent missile expert, was beaten to death by a mob outside his home. Zhao Jiuzhang, a chief designer of China's first satellite, was driven to suicide.
But China has come a long way from the lawlessness of the Cultural Revolution and the unending ideological and political struggles of the Mao era. And the alleged beating of the two scientists is supposedly against everything Xi claims his new China stands for.
As one comment on Weibo puts it: "The Zhang Tao incident has revealed a fact: rule of law is much more difficult to achieve than sending a spaceship into the sky."
