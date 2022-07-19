Allama Iqbal is an overated philosopher

I hope the Mods won't delete this thread as it's related to Iqbal, a cherished figure ( social category )



Intellectual bankruptcy in south asia :



The trouble with most (not all) south asians is they elevate mediocre thinkers to great heights owing to a general ignorance of philosophy, history and religion. In this thread, l will quote passages from "The reconstruction of religious thought in Islam" ( famous philosophical work of Iqbal ) and criticize them from an academic perspective.



Let's begin with Iqbal's alleged refutation of Kant :



"As we all know, it was Kant who first raised the question: ‘Is metaphysics possible?’ He answered this question in the negative; and his argument applies with equal force to the realities in which religion is especially interested. The manifold of sense, according to him, must fulfil certain formal conditions in order to constitute knowledge. The thing-in-itself is only a limiting idea. Its function is merely regulative. If there is some actuality corresponding to the idea, it falls outside the boundaries of experience, and consequently its existence cannot be rationally demonstrated. This verdict of Kant cannot be easily accepted. It may fairly be argued that in view of the more recent developments of science, such as the nature of matter as ‘bottled-up light waves’, the idea of the universe as an act of thought, finiteness of space and time and Heisenberg’s principle of indeterminacy in Nature, the case for a system of rational theology is not so bad as Kant was led to think.



But for our present purposes it is unnecessary to consider this point in detail. As to the thing-in-itself, which is inaccessible to pure reason because of its falling beyond the boundaries of experience, Kant’s verdict can be accepted only if we start with the assumption that all experience other than the normal level of experience is impossible. The only question, therefore, is whether the normal level is the only level of knowledge-yielding experience. Kant’s view of the thing-in-itself and the thing as it appears to us very much determined the character of his question regarding the possibility of metaphysics. But what if the position, as understood by him, is reversed? "



As he hasn't given an elaborate argument, l will refute each possible interpretation. For the first paragraph highlighted,



1. Iqbal is getting at the "un-ordinary" or "unintuitive" quality of nature described by modern science. He ignore the fact that a mathematical framework is often preceded by experimental data and role of the first is in seeking a reconciliation of intuition with observed reality, ie experience. Science does appear unintuitive to the untrained eye but so does any field when viewed from the perspective of a layman. This however is not the perspective of a physicist or a philosopher of physics. He then proceeds to set a false equivalence between rational theology and modern science, to give some sort of legitimacy to the unintuitive content found in theology. Let's suppose this isn't the connection he is linking.



2. The other reason for mentioning the anti classical phenomena/theories of modern science is to make room for the interference of God in nature. The argument is fairly simple ; Nature isn't predetermined and there's a sense of randomness, therefore it's possible for God to interfere. A rational theology therefore will give an explanation of the ways God can interfere and interact with the world at a quantum or macro level. The fault in this argument could not be more clear. Firstly, modern science doesn't undermine the naturalistic conception of cause and effect, as such it doesn't allow a supernatural cause to precede an effect. Secondly, Iqbal has formulated the God of the gaps argument in a disguised form, ie fit God where you don't understand what's really happening, YET.



Let's get to the second paragraph,



3. I can't believe Iqbal would make such a blunder. For those of you are familiar with Kant, a posteriori category of knowledge is linked with experience. Iqbal wants to include mystical/prophetic experience in the synthetic a posteriori category but what he doesn't realize is you can only include concepts in this category. Religious content related to God for eg does not fall in the realm of concepts as God is unfathomable. Rational theology ( metaphysical explanations of God ) unfortunately isn't possible and any attempts at it will produce meaningless results.



This is only the beginning