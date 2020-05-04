/ Register

  • Monday, May 4, 2020

Allama Iqbal about Turkic Kayi Tribe of - Founders of Ottoman Empire.

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Cornered Tiger, May 4, 2020 at 1:55 AM.

  May 4, 2020 at 1:55 AM
    Cornered Tiger

    Cornered Tiger FULL MEMBER

    As there is a lot of buzz these days about the TRT Resurrection - Ertugrul which is being on air at PTV as well. No doubt its a season of century for me. Great effort to restore confidence of Muslims all around the world in themselves.

    I just want to add some bit of additional knowledge about Kayi Tribe of Turkic Origin lead by Suleman Shah and then Ertugrul Ghazi. This tribe led the foundation of 600 year long era of Ottoman Empire and see what Hazrat Allama Mohammad Iqbal said this tribe.

    Koi Qabil Ho Tau Hum Shan-e-Kayi Dete Hain
    Dhoondne Walon Ko Dunya Bhi Nai Dete Hain!

    [​IMG]

    Source: http://www.iqbal.com.pk/component/content/article/7-poetical-works/kuliyat-e-iqbal-urdu/bang-e-dra/baang-e-dara-part3/229-jawab-e-shikwa
     
  May 4, 2020 at 2:22 AM
    somebozo

    somebozo ELITE MEMBER

    Allama Iqbal - a deep case of confused identity.
     
