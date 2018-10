About time they did that.



It's one of the OLDEST known cities in the world and its name has been Prayagraj for thousands of years before Akbar changed its name.



The city of PrayagRaj is mentioned in the Mahabharata and in the Vedas and in the Agni-puran, Padam Puran and Surya Puran.





The only other city that is older in oral recorded history is the City of Ayodhya mentioned in the Ramayana.

Click to expand...