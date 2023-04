Areesh said: Looks like some sort of tanatani nonsense Click to expand...

IceCold said: Why share and give audience to this horse shit? Click to expand...

You took the world out of my mouth.Every now and then, this crap is trending on twitter and makes one go WTF.That and the Muhammad Qasim nigga who is always dreaming.PDF is not that big an audience. This shit is often trending on twitter for a much wider audience. It's better to discuss and be aware.Pakistanis would be surprised at how many cults and religions with Islamic sounding roots are there outside of Pakistan.We think qadianis are the biggest one. Wait till you hear about what black americans were following in the name of Islam for the better part of 20th century. Start with