Allah has punished me.

I was once a proud man who loved women. I loved them so much that I spent most of my life savings on them for the past 12-15 years.What happened to me last year changed everything up. I became mentally ill and now my once most prized trophies don't phase me anymore. My desire has run out as my willy has given up on me for the time being.I don't know about you guys buy if this ain't the wrath of Allah, I don't know what is.