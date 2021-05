All you need to know about Covid vaccines in Pakistan

FAQs

Make sure you are registered by sending an SMS to 1166 or via the NIMS website.

Do not forget your four-digit confirmation code message. Do save the message on your phone and write it down on a piece of paper.

Do take your original CNIC to the vaccination centre.

Do not bring children, especially infants, to the vaccination centre. If you can't leave your children at home, please make sure you have a family member or a friend who can watch over them outside the vaccination centre.

Make sure to wear a loose shirt, or one with short sleeves, as the jab will be administered in your non-dominant arm. Please make sure your clothes are clean and ensure good hygiene.

Wear a face mask and make sure you carry hand sanitiser and a water bottle.

Patiently wait for your turn.

Do greet the staff at the vaccination centre and be polite.

When it is your turn, expose the injection site (non-dominant upper arm). Please do not expect the staff to assist you in lifting your shirt/sleeve. They have to keep their hands clean and avoid contamination. Wear appropriate clothing. Best to wear a loose sleeved shirt or a T-shirt.

You will be asked to wait at the centre as you might experience some side effects. Please cooperate with the staff as they monitor you for adverse effects.

Do thank the vaccinator on your way out. A little appreciation goes a long way, especially during the pandemic.

A day after the vaccination, you will receive an auto-generated message to inquire about any side effects 24 to 48 hours post-vaccination. You can reply up to seven days later, in which case you will be directed to a health facility.

The NIMS online portal will be open to citizens for registering complains, adverse effects post-vaccine.

If you have been administered the first shot of a two-dose vaccine, you will receive a message for the second as per availability of inventory 24-48 hours before the due date.

The vaccines — a snapshot

Sinopharm:

Sinovac:

Sputnik V:

CanSino (AD5-nCOV):

AstraZeneca:

Guidelines for vaccines

AstraZeneca

All adults over the age of 40 years

Eligible adults with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and other stable chronic disorders

Those with mild Covid-19 can receive the vaccine once the isolation period is complete

Those with severe Covid-19 can receive the vaccine once they become stable

Those chronically immunosuppressed may receive the vaccine, though efficacy may be lower

Adults below 40 years of age (pending safety data)

People with a history of severe allergic reaction to any component (e.g polysorbate) of the vaccine formulation

The vaccine is not recommended for people younger than 18 years of age pending the results of further studies

People who developed clotting disorder with the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

Individuals running a fever at the time of coming for vaccination (can be rescheduled after the illness is settled)

Individuals on short-term immunosuppressive medication should wait for 28 days after the medication ends

Those with active GI bleeding disorder or seizures

Those with a history of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (HITT or HIT type 2)

Those with a history of major blood clot occurring at the same time as having low levels of platelets after receiving any Covid-19 vaccine

Sinovac Vaccine (CoronaVac)

Individuals who are above 18 years of age

Vaccination is recommended for persons with comorbidities that have been identified as increasing the risk of severe Covid-19, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease and diabetes

Pregnant women and those who are breastfeeding

Individuals who are below 18 years of age. The safety and efficacy of CoronaVac in children and adolescents below 18 have yet to be established

People with history of allergic reaction to CoronaVac or other inactivated vaccine, or any component of CoronaVac (active or inactive ingredients, or any material used in the process)

Previous severe allergic reactions to the vaccine (e.g. acute anaphylaxis, angioedema, dyspnea, etc.)

People with severe neurological conditions (e.g. transverse myelitis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, demyelinating diseases, etc.)

Very common: pain

Common: swelling, pruritus, erythema, induration

Uncommon: burn at injection site

Very common: headache, fatigue

Common: myalgia, nausea, diarrhea, arthralgia, cough, chills, pruritus, loss of appetite, rhinorrhea, sore throat, nasal congestion, abdominal pain

Uncommon: vomiting, hypersensitivity, fever, tremor, flushing, edema, dizziness, drowsiness

Rare: muscle spasms, eyelid edema, nose bleeds/epistaxis, abdominal distension, constipation, hyposmia, hot flashes, hiccup, conjunctival congestion

The severity of adverse reactions observed in these clinical trials is mainly Grade 1 (mild); the incidence rate of adverse reactions for Grade 3 and above was 1.31pc

Grade 3 and above adverse reactions include pain at injection site, cough, fever, headache, sore throat, abdominal pain, dizziness and drowsiness.

No serious adverse event related to vaccination was identified

Sinopharm

Individuals who are 18 years of age and above

Vaccination is recommended for persons with comorbidities that have been identified as increasing the risk of severe Covid-19, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease and diabetes

Pregnant women and those who are breastfeeding

Individuals running a fever at the time of coming for vaccination (can be rescheduled after the illness is settled)

Patients with active Covid-19

Those with mild Covid-19 can receive the vaccine once the isolation period is complete

Those with severe Covid-19 can receive the vaccine once they become stable

Individuals on short-term immunosuppressive medication should wait for 28 days after the medication ends

Those chronically immunosuppressed may receive the vaccine, though efficacy may be lower

Those post-transplantation may receive the vaccine three months after transplantation

Those post-chemotherapy may receive the vaccine 28 days after chemotherapy

CanSino Bio

Individuals who are above 18 years of age

Vaccination is recommended for persons with comorbidities that have been identified as increasing the risk of severe Covid-19, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease and diabetes

Pregnant women and those who are breastfeeding

Individuals running a fever at the time of coming for vaccination (can be rescheduled after the illness is settled)

Patients with active Covid-19

Those with mild Covid-19 can receive the vaccine once the isolation period is complete

Those with severe Covid-19 can receive the vaccine once they become stable

Individuals on short-term immunosuppressive medication should wait for 28 days after the medication ends

Those chronically immunosuppressed may receive the vaccine, though efficacy may be lower

Those post-transplantation may receive the vaccine three months after transplantation

Those post-chemotherapy may receive the vaccine 28 days after chemotherapy

Sputnik V

Individuals who are 18 years of age and over

Vaccination is recommended for persons with comorbidities that have been identified as increasing the risk of severe Covid-19, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease and diabetes

Pregnant women may receive the vaccine after consultation with their doctor. Women who are breastfeeding may take the vaccine

Individuals running a fever at the time of coming for vaccination (can be rescheduled after the illness is settled)

Patients with active Covid-19

Those with mild Covid-19 can receive the vaccine once the isolation period is complete

Those with severe Covid-19 can receive the vaccine once they become stable

Individuals who had severe post-vaccination complication with component I should not receive component II

As with other vaccines, administration of Sputnik V should be postponed in individuals suffering from an acute severe febrile illness. However, the presence of a minor infection, such as cold and/or low-grade fever should not delay vaccination.

Sputnik V should be given with caution to individuals with thrombocytopenia, any coagulation disorder or to persons on anticoagulation therapy, because bleeding or bruising may occur following an intramuscular administration in these individuals.

It is not known whether individuals with impaired immune responsiveness, including individuals receiving immunosuppressant therapy, will elicit the same response as immune-competent individuals to the vaccine regimen. Immuno-compromised individuals may have a relatively weaker immune response to the vaccine regimen.

Individuals on short-term immune-suppressive medication should wait for 28 days after the medication ends

Those chronically immune-suppressed may receive the vaccine, though efficacy may be uncertain

Those post-transplantation may receive the vaccine three months after transplantation

Those post-chemotherapy may receive the vaccine 28 days after chemotherapy

The duration of protection has not yet been established

As with any vaccine, Sputnik V may not protect all vaccine recipients

