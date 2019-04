A mbassador Khalilzad notified of the update on Twitter following a meeting with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani.



“Had important meeting with Pres @AshrafGhani today. We have momentum now with #Afghans working together across party & society.







“Look forward to meeting representatives soon,” he added in his Twitter post.



In his full statement on Twitter, on the other hand, it was noted that Khalilzad discussed “how to ensure the intra-Afghan dialogue in Doha next week, in which representatives of the Afghan government and wider society will participate, can best advance our shared goal of accelerating a settlement process”.



According to the statement, discussions were held “with former President Karzai, leaders of the High Peace Council, and other prominent Afghans”.



“Ambassador Khalilzad underscored the imperative of reducing violence across Afghanistan in the coming weeks and explored ways to build broader regional support for the current effort to realize the Afghan people’s yearning for peace,” it added.