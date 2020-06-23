What's new

All US Navy destroyers will get hypersonic missiles

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
6,523
2
9,133
Country
United States
Location
United States
PORTSMOUTH NAVAL SHIPYARD, Maine — The U.S. Navy plans to put hypersonic missiles on all Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, President Donald Trump’s top national security official said Wednesday.

The Navy wants to field hypersonic missiles first on the Virginia-class attack submarine, then on the new Zumwalt-class destroyers, and then finally across the Burkes, national security adviser Robert O’Brien told an audience at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine.

“The Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike program will provide hypersonic missile capability to hold targets at risk from longer ranges,” O’Brien said in prepared remarks. “This capability will be deployed first on our newer Virginia-class submarines and the Zumwalt-class destroyers. Eventually, all three flights of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers will field this capability.”

https://www.defensenews.com/naval/2...ssiles-trumps-national-security-advisor-says/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

striver44
U.S Congress Push for Hypersonic Armed Zumwalt
Replies
0
Views
480
striver44
striver44
Zarvan
Featured U.S. Navy’s Zumwalt-Class Destroyers Enter The 2020s
Replies
14
Views
2K
casual
casual
F-22Raptor
The US Army Is Working To Field A Ground-Launched Strike Version Of The Navy's SM-6 Missile, to field in Pacific
Replies
6
Views
209
Feng Leng
Feng Leng
beijingwalker
How China Is Overtaking the US With World’s No. 1 Navy
Replies
3
Views
421
FairAndUnbiased
F
F-22Raptor
Pentagon Has Tested A Suicide Drone That Gets To Its Target Area At Hypersonic Speed Part 2
Replies
9
Views
869
Kamil_baku
Kamil_baku

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top