‘All Ukraine’ will be Russian, far-right MP declares​

May 26, 2019
Russia will one day make its rightful claim to the entirety of Ukrainian territory as part of the country’s larger mission to take back the regions to which it is entitled, a controversial Russian MP declared on Tuesday.

Speaking on Monday, following the decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Alexey Zhuravlev recorded a video displaying his delight.

Zhuravlev is the chairman of the Rodina political party, a far-right ultra-nationalist movement.

“All of Ukraine will be Russian,” he said, speaking directly and insistently to the camera while gesticulating.

“They [Ukrainians] all understand that this will happen. It is just a question of when,” the MP continued, adding that Ukraine is part of a “Russian world” which Zhuravlev stressed “was and will be ours.”

By this remark, the MP could be referring to the lands that were previously inside Russia’s pre-Soviet imperial borders. During this time, the vast majority of Ukraine was ruled by Moscow, with just the extreme west of the country in the hands of the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

Also, on Monday, at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield accused Putin of “wanting to travel back in time” to restore the Russian Empire, declaring that such imperialism could never coexist with the UN’s principle of decolonization.

The Russian president has since denied speculation that he wishes to reclaim the empire, stating on Tuesday in a meeting with Ilham Aliyev, his Azerbaijani counterpart, that the allegation is “simply not true.”

Zhuravlev’s comments follow Monday’s decision by the Kremlin to declare Russia’s formal recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republic. The two newly recognized states broke away from Kiev’s control in 2014, following the events of the Maidan, when violent street protests ousted the elected government.

damn man, this guy is not holding back.
Zelensky prepare you an*s.
 
Jul 18, 2021
Pushilin the president of DPR says that he will restore his borders meaning all of donetsk and specfically mariupol where the rebels took a bitter defeat at the hands of Azov battlion which means Pushilin and the rebels want to avenge mariupol and rematch.. The battle I am most looking forward to is mariupol 2.0 and it was one hell'va fight first time.. Rebels are even talking about Mariupol specfically
 
Feb 17, 2019
Foinikas said:
They were the same people,brothers. Until foreign powers intervened and then Bolsheviks and nationalists made them think they are different people.

If you watch the famous movie of Dr. Zhivago you will see that Ukraine was just one region of russia during Tsars..the region famous for making grain and having milder weather.... so Russia is taking back what was theirs..and I hope they take all of it otherwise anything left will be used by the empire for terror activity against Russia.
 

