All this talk of bdesh falling into chinese debt trap

We all know if we dig deeper and apart from a few exceptions the Chinese debt trap is myth coined by the west.



For give me as I don't know the exact ratio, but remember most of bdesh debt is from the west.



How ever I can't find any data comparing how much these financial contracts/loans increase or contribute to gdp out put.



Even though in think bdesh Chinese debt in only 1/3 it appears Chinese projects in bdesh contribute more.



Where as generally the west only provided loans so their corporations can exploit that country whilst the country pay the loans back.



It would be good if someone had this data.