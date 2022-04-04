What's new

All this talk of bdesh falling into chinese debt trap

Tom-tom

We all know if we dig deeper and apart from a few exceptions the Chinese debt trap is myth coined by the west.

For give me as I don't know the exact ratio, but remember most of bdesh debt is from the west.

How ever I can't find any data comparing how much these financial contracts/loans increase or contribute to gdp out put.

Even though in think bdesh Chinese debt in only 1/3 it appears Chinese projects in bdesh contribute more.

Where as generally the west only provided loans so their corporations can exploit that country whilst the country pay the loans back.

It would be good if someone had this data.
 
Tom-tom said:
We all know if we dig deeper and apart from a few exceptions the Chinese debt trap is myth coined by the west.

For give me as I don't know the exact ratio, but remember most of bdesh debt is from the west.

How ever I can't find any data comparing how much these financial contracts/loans increase or contribute to gdp out put.

Even though in think bdesh Chinese debt in only 1/3 it appears Chinese projects in bdesh contribute more.

Where as generally the west only provided loans so their corporations can exploit that country whilst the country pay the loans back.

It would be good if someone had this data.
These all are lies and common mind do not understand this. I will explain in simple words. If we buy a car or house here in Europe and if we don't pay installments. Bank take away that car or property from us. People in Europe know this reality. Second bank don't come to our house for loans we go there n request the bank for loan as per our needs.
 
PakAlp said:
My 8 years old daughter was also saying China traps other countries in to debt. It shows how powerful the western media propaganda is. I had to debate her 😲
That's the problem in the West I've seen it myself, whatever the instructor or media says is the gospel truth many times these people are programmed and can't think for themselves or do their own proper research.

Hope you had some success with teaching your daughter.
 

