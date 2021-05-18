All Things have to come to a End at Some Point.

Salam or Hello Everyone,



It's been sometime that I have been posting regularly on PDF or commenting on current affairs here,I occasionally come here to take a peak and like meaningful answers or posts but let's cut to the gist of why I am posting here today I decided that I will be going to be on permanent or semi permanent hiatus.My work as freelance news photographer and news agency stringer does not mesh well here and in the age of doxing and character assasination I cant risk my reputation down the toilet.If I caused any harm to anyone here please highlight that I am not leaving tonight I am gonna leave in a few weeks so theres time.Thanks for making my time worthwhile