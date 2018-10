I disagree with oversimplified and generalised sweeping statements. People in Pakistan are very much against it and I never met a single person who had even a soft corner for rape or the rapist. But it is a crime and like all crimes, it happens in every part of the world...however, statistically speaking the number of rapes is much lower in Pakistan, middle-east and China as compared to many western countries like USA, EU and rest of the world like India, South Africa and South American countries.

Click to expand...