One pronounced characteristic of the Narendra Modi government is its excessive dependence on Gujarat cadre officials who hold key positions at various levels in important central ministries.

Little wonder then that virtually all the officials who have worked with Modi during his stint as Gujarat chief minister have been given plum postings at the Centre and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Adhia has been in the eye of a storm after The Wire reported that he received gold biscuits from an “anonymous gifter” while he was holding the sensitive charge of revenue secretary. Adhia explained the circumstances under which the anonymous gift was delivered to him and the Prime minister continued to keep his faith in Adhia and virtually handed him the finance ministry’s charge during Jaitley’s illness.

“Modi seems to believe that he needs a cabal who have sworn special loyalty to him. The bureaucracy does not work like that. With his throwing away the rule book when it comes to his favoured official, all of the services are upset”.

Consider the other “Gujarat-Modified officials”. Rita Teotia is currently the commerce secretary and Tapan Ray the corporate affairs secretary. Modi has also packed the PMO with Gujarat cadre officials. Arvind Kumar is joint secretary, Rajiv Topno is Modi’s private secretary, and Sanjay Bhavsar and Hiren Joshi are officers on special duty.

The senior-most among these is Mishra, additional secretary in the PMO, a 1972 batch official who looks after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). He is considered the most powerful official in Delhi as Modi has centralised all decision-making in the PMO. Even senior ministers fear Mishra, who is considered Modi’s ‘messenger’.

Now, consider the clout of the Gujarat cadre. Anita Karwal is chief of the Central Board of Secondary Education and Ashim Khurana is chairman of the Staff Selection Commission. Under Karwal, the class 10th and class 12th paper leaked, and Khurana was presiding when the SSC paper leaked. Despite national outrage over these two paper leaks, no action was taken against these “Modified officials” as their hapless ministers know that these ‘hand-picked’ Gujarat cadre officials have a direct pipeline to Modi.

That Modi also believes that normal service rules don’t apply to officials who have sworn loyalty to him was most glaring in the casual manner in which former foreign secretary S. Jaishankar, who had been active in organising then US President Barack Obama’s visit to Delhi and Modi’s rockstar reception at Madison Square Garden in New York during his ‘triumphant’ trip to the US, had his mandatory one year cooling off waived recently so that he could join the Tata group as president, global corporate affairs.

Jaishankar had already been bestowed a year’s extension as foreign secretary in 2017. He joined the Tatas barely months after completing his extended tenure and is believed to be key to the corporate’s defence foray. Some officials are upset that the rules were given a go-by for Jaishankar, especially since his extension ensured that his juniors could not become foreign secretary. “Why have these rules and tenures at all? Modi should just declare that his favourites will corner all the plum posts” said a bitter Indian Foreign Service (IFS) official.

No failure sticks to him and he has no accountability. Officials say that Doval was largely responsible for the mess in India’s relations with China and Pakistan, but the prime minister seems to have stuck by him because of the loyalty factor.

Doval is known to have advised Modi on many important matters even when the latter was chief minister of Gujarat. In an informal way, he was by Modi’s side all along even in Gujarat. His son Shaurya Doval runs the India Foundation in partnership with BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav which boasts defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, railway minister Piyush Goyal, ministers Suresh Prabhu, Jayant Sinha, and M J Akbar as directors.

