All the fugitives who started a fire in the Kayseri Removal Center in order not to return to their country were taken into custody.All the fugitives, whose hands are handcuffed behind their backs, are interrogated one by one. Among those whose interrogation procedures are completed, those who are not found to be guilty will be sent to their countries immediately. There are mainly citizens of 3 countries. To our east, and two other countries to its east.