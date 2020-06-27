What's new

All that what is happening in Europe

fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
8,213
14
9,470
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Well the thing is, why Britain originally departed from Europe was, because France wants to constitute a military alliance of Europe, that will serve its industrial interests. This alliance will also serve as deterrent towards Russia.
Now, many countries in Europe don't want that, as they will not get any benefit from it. But France is pushing it hard.
Now every country, that Will deny the need for such alliance will be attacked.

So we can expect a series of Müslim attacks on various European countries. Germanic countries will be an special target of such attack, and be assured that Franch military industrial complex will be behind it.

@jamahir @Irfan Baloch @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Verve @Jungibaaz @PDF
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
3,447
0
3,552
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
There is left rise in EU.. So right political parties also want share in left wing vote bank. So besides bigotry, that is another reason why right wing gives statement against immigrants and muslims. Like Trump was against immigrants.
 
Last edited:
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
18,989
16
17,379
Country
India
Location
India
@fitpOsitive , I was on The Guardian's website and saw that there has been an attack in Austria last night ( you mentioned the Germanic countries ).

Even the not-so-major Belgium ( another Germanic country ) was involved in the invasion of Libya.

You are correct that there will be more attacks in Europe but I don't think these Muslims will be taking revenge for European invasions and meddling in Muslim-majority countries. These attacker Muslims will be ideological, but not the old-style left-wingers but right-wingers seeking to kill the "impure and immoral" Christian West. These Muslims will be armed versions of the infamous Sharia Patrols of Britain.

Though I don't know if the attacks will be limited to Germanic countries or all of Europe.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
8,213
14
9,470
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jamahir said:
@fitpOsitive , I was on The Guardian's website and saw that there has been an attack in Austria last night ( you mentioned the Germanic countries ).

Even the not-so-major Belgium ( another Germanic country ) was involved in the invasion of Libya.

You are correct that there will be more attacks in Europe but I don't think these Muslims will be taking revenge for European invasions and meddling in Muslim-majority countries. These attacker Muslims will be ideological, but not the old-style left-wingers but right-wingers seeking to kill the "impure and immoral" Christian West. These Muslims will be armed versions of the infamous Sharia Patrols of Britain.

Though I don't know if the attacks will be limited to Germanic countries or all of Europe.
Click to expand...
These attackers are Muslims, yes no doubt, but who are the motivators, we don't know, no one knows.
I can hire a suicide attacker in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India. I need to pay 200000 pkr, and tell the target and time. Soon a boy, around 14 to 19 years old will reach the target and blow himself.
The thing is, this terror attack thing is a business, a well organized one. It includes, trainers, customers, facilitators and vendors.

So yes, attackers might be Muslims, but not so Muslims. So again, France will achieve it, whether Europe likes it, or not.
Mohammed23188 said:
And where is Mossad ?
Click to expand...
Mousad is not involved in it.
 
B

Baz2020

FULL MEMBER
Aug 11, 2020
158
0
178
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
fitpOsitive said:
Well the thing is, why Britain originally departed from Europe was, because France wants to constitute a military alliance of Europe, that will serve its industrial interests. This alliance will also serve as deterrent towards Russia.
Now, many countries in Europe don't want that, as they will not get any benefit from it. But France is pushing it hard.
Now every country, that Will deny the need for such alliance will be attacked.

So we can expect a series of Müslim attacks on various European countries. Germanic countries will be an special target of such attack, and be assured that Franch military industrial complex will be behind it.

@jamahir @Irfan Baloch @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Verve @Jungibaaz @PDF
Click to expand...
With the help of israhell
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
18,989
16
17,379
Country
India
Location
India
Goenitz said:
There is left rise in EU
Click to expand...
I know of Left activism in Greece but in rest of Europe are there still groups like the old Red Army Faction from Germany ?

fitpOsitive said:
These attackers are Muslims, yes no doubt, but who are the motivators, we don't know, no one knows.
Click to expand...
I can only guess that the motivators, though maybe from anywhere but their arguments / ideas are from South Asia and North Africa.

fitpOsitive said:
I can hire a suicide attacker in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India. I need to pay 200000 pkr, and tell the target and time. Soon a boy, around 14 to 19 years old will reach the target and blow himself.
Click to expand...
Well, there have been arrests in India of supposed ISIS cells but I don't think suicide bombing from among Indian Muslims exists, except in Kashmir.

fitpOsitive said:
So yes, attackers might be Muslims, but not so Muslims.
Click to expand...
Yes, we can argue that these people are not the most Muslim of Muslims.
 
Last edited:
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
8,213
14
9,470
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Baz2020 said:
With the help of israhell
Click to expand...
I don't see any point of Israeli involvement in it.
We will now observe another rise military alliance in Europe soon.
The formation of this new military alliance will overthrow USA as superpower, as well as, will establish new relations with China.
So this is a start of a new maneuvering by France to kick USA and establish pure European monopoly on affairs.
 
Last edited:
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
3,447
0
3,552
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
jamahir said:
I know of Left activism in Greece but in rest of Europe are there still groups like the old Red Army Faction from Germany
Click to expand...
I have no idea.. :/
My comment was in general regard to people sentiments against immigrants and Islam. So any political party would like to cash in this situation, be left or right. Now sentiments are due to economy and blame is put on immigrants and not on Govt policy or Covid.
 
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 28, 2018
13,035
5
27,867
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
jamahir said:
I don't think suicide bombing from among Indian Muslims exists, except in Kashmir.
Click to expand...
Why are Indian Muslims attacking Kashmiris?

What did Kashmiris do to them?

fitpOsitive said:
I don't see any point of Israeli involvement in it.
We will now observe another rise military alliance in Europe soon.
The formation of this new military alliance will overthrow USA as superpower, as well as, will establish new relations with China.
So this is a start of a new maneuvering by France to kick USA and establish pure European monopoly on affairs.
Click to expand...
Great foresight brother, you should take a look at Orya Maqbool Jan's latest shows.

As for Israel, it is always causing trouble somewhere in the background of Muslim countries. It gains immensely from an Islamophobic West.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
8,213
14
9,470
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan said:
As for Israel, it is always causing trouble somewhere in the background of Muslim countries. It gains immensely from an Islamophobic West.
Click to expand...
Israel is not after all this trouble.
Its a general norm that, whenever some dark power in the world wants to do something, Muslims and Islamic world are used as a diversion.

Current terrorist attacks are actually directed against USA, by some factions with in Europe. The new military alliance will challenge USAs dominancy. Plus, Russia might also find it difficult to face Europe. China however will be taken onboard.

I am foreseeing a new alignment, in which Pakistan and India will be in USAs camp. Kashmir will be free state.
Pakistan will again get a role to destroy another power of this world (we are instrumental at this).

And this time, USA will be a true friend of Pakistan, as this will be USAs last friendship or lets say affair with any country. This camp will also contain Britain.

So for all that to happen, Trump should be selected today. If trump wins today, then I think whatever my estimates are, are more or less correct.
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2007
28,480
-28
19,247
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
fitpOsitive said:
Well the thing is, why Britain originally departed from Europe was, because France wants to constitute a military alliance of Europe, that will serve its industrial interests. This alliance will also serve as deterrent towards Russia.
Now, many countries in Europe don't want that, as they will not get any benefit from it. But France is pushing it hard.
Now every country, that Will deny the need for such alliance will be attacked.

So we can expect a series of Müslim attacks on various European countries. Germanic countries will be an special target of such attack, and be assured that Franch military industrial complex will be behind it.

@jamahir @Irfan Baloch @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Verve @Jungibaaz @PDF
Click to expand...
At least non of UK nationals are told of this.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

striver44
How Europe Fell Out of Love With China
Replies
1
Views
503
Globenim
G
onebyone
China is back to normal — the US and Europe are not. Here's how it succeeded.
Replies
12
Views
482
cgy
cgy
beijingwalker
Coronavirus Update: China Gets Healthy, U.S. Gets Sicker And Europe ‘Wilts’
Replies
7
Views
400
obj 705A
obj 705A
ShaikhKamal
Why are mosques under attack in Europe? Why do the British fear Muslims?
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
86
Views
3K
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
G
The Systematic Exploitation of Romanian Harvest Workers in Europe
2
Replies
20
Views
733
Reconquerer
Reconquerer

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top