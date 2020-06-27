All that what is happening in Europe

fitpOsitive
Well the thing is, why Britain originally departed from Europe was, because France wants to constitute a military alliance of Europe, that will serve its industrial interests. This alliance will also serve as deterrent towards Russia.
Now, many countries in Europe don't want that, as they will not get any benefit from it. But France is pushing it hard.
Now every country, that Will deny the need for such alliance will be attacked.
So we can expect a series of Müslim attacks on various European countries. Germanic countries will be an special target of such attack, and be assured that Franch military industrial complex will be behind it.
@jamahir @Irfan Baloch @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Verve @Jungibaaz @PDF
