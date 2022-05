All That Solar Investment is Not Money-Saving

"The more the questions, the better. Remember, no question you throw at the person who introduced you to a venture should remain unanswered. Any unanswered question is a red flag." Click to expand...

"Please note that the mere registration of a company with SECP does not authorize it to seek deposits from [the] general public. The general public is hereby cautioned in their [own] interest to be vigilant with their investments and not to be misled by such lucrative schemes offered by any company." Click to expand...

"No private company shall invite or allow or cause any other person to invite deposits from the public whether by [the] issue of and advertisement, public notice or otherwise." Click to expand...

The heatwave in Pakistan this year smashed all previous records , raising the mercury levels tremendously. However, money-sucking solar earning apps are not a recent phenomenon and have existed since 2015, if not earlier. Across the border, the Indian capital police have arrested perpetrators of four solar earning application scams . But that is only equivalent to scratching the surface.across and beyond the subcontinent.These apps are reminiscent ofscams. For those unaware of MLM scams, the author already wrote a piece onback in MarchFraudsters aim to extract "investment" from the gullible and promise unprecedentedHowever, here is a catch. One has to bring in other users. Voila,However, this is not a new trick up the scammers’ sleeves. The infamous Pi Network also employed this "referral" trick to bring in more "miners."As mentioned previously mentioned by the author in another piece, due diligence isHowever, back then, the author barely touched upon the how of due diligence.In this information-centric world, performing due diligence in this regard is not as overwhelming as it may seem. It is ironic how many people, including those with 16 years of education, still fall for such scams. However, it must be kept in mind that there is no fool-proof due diligence. But that should not hold someone back from performing due diligence. Repeating what the author wrote in a previous piece:One of the first and foremost steps is to search for the business's name in the company database . The SECP is the official company registrar and regulator in the region. If the search query returns withmessage, that is a red flag. However, the company record of at least one MLM scam perpetrator can be found in the SECP's database, clearly an exception. Hence, this statement by the SECP:The second step is to know the law. Also, anyone aware with first-hand business knowledge would be familiar with the fact thatOnly public companies can do so after getting issued a commencement certificate by the SECP. Hence, The Companies (Invitation and Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 1987 assert the same:The third and, probably, the final step is to swallow the hard pill that no business (no matter how legit it may seem, can provide sky-high returns. Even the PIBs , etc.) do not yield such high returns on invested capital (ROIC).