What's new

All Senate candidates from Punjab elected unopposed

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
54,740
55
83,647
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
All Senate candidates from Punjab elected unopposed




Senate .


ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission Punjab on Wednesday announced that all candidates from Punjab for the Senate elections have been elected unopposed, according to Geo News.

All candidates on the technocrat and general seats from Punjab have been elected unopposed, said the election commission.

The candidates were elected after all challengers withdrew their nomination papers. Today was the last day for the withdrawal of nomination papers.


The names of the candidates who have been elected from Punjab are:

Azam Nazir Tarar (PML-N)
Syed Ali Zafar (PTI)
Dr Zarqa (PTI)
Saadia Abbasi (PML-N)
Sajid Mir (PML-N)
Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui (PML-N)
Ijaz Chaudhry (PTI)
Aun Abbas (PTI)
Kamil Ali Agha (PML-Q)
Saifullah Sarwar Niazi (PTI)
Afnanullah Khan (PML-N)

According to the break-up, five Senators each from the PML-N and the PTI have been elected while one, Kamil Ali Agha, has been elected unopposed from the PML-Q's platform.


The election commission said that an official notification of the candidates who got elected will be issued on Friday.

The candidates, who withdrew their nomination papers on Thursday include Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Zahid Hamid, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Azeem-ul-Haq Minhas and Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar on general seats.

After the withdrawal of the seven nomination papers, a total of seven candidates were left in the run for Senate elections on seven general seats, who were declared elected unopposed consequently.

A day earlier, after display of revised list of candidates from Punjab, four candidates had withdrawn their nomination papers.
The candidates were Saud Majeed, Ijaz Hussain Minhas and Muhammad Khan Madni on general seat, besides Saira Tarar on women seat.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari took to Twitter to congratulate candidates from the PTI who got elected unopposed.
"Congratulations to our new Senators from Punjab," she tweeted.



www.thenews.com.pk

All Senate candidates from Punjab elected unopposed

PTI, PML-N bag five seats each while PML-Q wins one
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
13,532
9
21,030
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
ghazi52 said:
All Senate candidates from Punjab elected unopposed




Senate .


ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission Punjab on Wednesday announced that all candidates from Punjab for the Senate elections have been elected unopposed, according to Geo News.

All candidates on the technocrat and general seats from Punjab have been elected unopposed, said the election commission.

The candidates were elected after all challengers withdrew their nomination papers. Today was the last day for the withdrawal of nomination papers.


The names of the candidates who have been elected from Punjab are:

Azam Nazir Tarar (PML-N)
Syed Ali Zafar (PTI)
Dr Zarqa (PTI)
Saadia Abbasi (PML-N)
Sajid Mir (PML-N)
Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui (PML-N)
Ijaz Chaudhry (PTI)
Aun Abbas (PTI)
Kamil Ali Agha (PML-Q)
Saifullah Sarwar Niazi (PTI)
Afnanullah Khan (PML-N)

According to the break-up, five Senators each from the PML-N and the PTI have been elected while one, Kamil Ali Agha, has been elected unopposed from the PML-Q's platform.


The election commission said that an official notification of the candidates who got elected will be issued on Friday.

The candidates, who withdrew their nomination papers on Thursday include Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Zahid Hamid, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Azeem-ul-Haq Minhas and Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar on general seats.

After the withdrawal of the seven nomination papers, a total of seven candidates were left in the run for Senate elections on seven general seats, who were declared elected unopposed consequently.

A day earlier, after display of revised list of candidates from Punjab, four candidates had withdrawn their nomination papers.
The candidates were Saud Majeed, Ijaz Hussain Minhas and Muhammad Khan Madni on general seat, besides Saira Tarar on women seat.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari took to Twitter to congratulate candidates from the PTI who got elected unopposed.
"Congratulations to our new Senators from Punjab," she tweeted.



www.thenews.com.pk

All Senate candidates from Punjab elected unopposed

PTI, PML-N bag five seats each while PML-Q wins one
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
Click to expand...
Good news
 
Turingsage

Turingsage

FULL MEMBER
Sep 28, 2014
1,449
-19
2,267
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
Pure gerrymandering corruption by the invisible powers that run Pakistan.
No ordinary Pakistani can be elected without being rich powerful connected and anointed by the powers that cannot be named.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
58,267
9
47,629
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Turingsage said:
Pure gerrymandering corruption by the invisible powers that run Pakistan.
No ordinary Pakistani can be elected without being rich powerful connected and anointed by the powers that cannot be named.
Click to expand...
Raj has exposed the secret.
Run people run for the cover of Indian democracy
 
PakistaniAtBahrain

PakistaniAtBahrain

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2021
808
0
1,094
Country
Bahrain
Location
Bahrain
Turingsage said:
Pure gerrymandering corruption by the invisible powers that run Pakistan.
No ordinary Pakistani can be elected without being rich powerful connected and anointed by the powers that cannot be named.
Click to expand...
thanks for your input. we all want to know what the indians think of internal pakistani politics and who can/cant be elected.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
58,267
9
47,629
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
ghazi52 said:
Azam Nazir Tarar (PML-N)
Syed Ali Zafar (PTI)
Dr Zarqa (PTI)
Saadia Abbasi (PML-N)
Sajid Mir (PML-N)
Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui (PML-N)
Ijaz Chaudhry (PTI)
Aun Abbas (PTI)
Kamil Ali Agha (PML-Q)
Saifullah Sarwar Niazi (PTI)
Afnanullah Khan (PML-N)
Click to expand...
Ye Senate Hai.
Yahan Pawri Horahi Hai.

5 PMLn
5 PTi
1 PMLq

Basically it's 5 PPP versus 6 PML.

PTi is just a code word for PPP Islami.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zibago
PML-N rigs its own polls!
2 3
Replies
38
Views
2K
Arsalan
Arsalan
F
Pakistani politicians elect senators
Replies
2
Views
2K
Leader
Leader

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom