All Roads Lead to Kabul As the Taliban Inch Closer From All Directions

The Taliban Blitzkrieg in recent days has surely been far brisker and less devastating than the German one in World War 2. The speed at which the districts, Regional capitals and now the major cities have capitulated is not only mind-boggling but also a marvel for the military tacticians and historians to learn.The last and the Grandest feat for the Taliban will be the fall of Kabul, as it is the seat of power for the entire country. But before taking Kabul the Taliban have to take its neighbouring districts and provinces.From the above map, the provinces surrounding greater Kabul are Parwan and Kapisa to the North, Wardak and Logar to the West and South respectively and Laghman and Nangarhar to the East. Currently, the Taliban have taken Baghlan up North, Gazni to the South and non to the East. It must be noted that all the provinces near Kabul and districts in Kabul are much heavily fortified and are termed as the bastions of the Afghan regime.This is a million-dollar question, depending on how long the regime can survive besieged without essential supplies, fuel and ammunition. It must be noted that Kabul is well supplied unlike the rest of the country via Torkham and Kabul airport.In the past Gulbadin Hikmatyar and Mula Omar completely cut off all supplies to the city before the final assault.The Taliban after taking Gazni have moved towards Logar province with lightning speed.Very soon we will hear Taliban activities in Wardak and Parwan, the US is also mulling at evacuating its embassy staff in Kabul, which is a bad omen for the regime. The Kabul Govt has also come up with a power-sharing formula, this offer may be a bit too late as the Taliban are now sensing a complete rout of the regime in the near future.