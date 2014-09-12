All Punjab Board Matric Result 2020 Announcement [CLICK Here For Details]

By SMS BY Roll No By Name

Lahore Gujranwala Multan Faisalabad Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur DG Khan Sahiwal Federal

All Punjab Boards Announce the Matric result 2020 today. The students can check their 10th class result in 3 different ways.You can also check the result of all Punjab board by clicking the below linkHomeNewsCollegesCoursesAdmissionStudyPast PapersDate SheetsResultsScholarshipsStudy AbroadFind JobsTest PrepOnline TestTutorsMoreLatest Updates OnMatric Result 2020SSC part 1 and 2 result 2020The Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education Results 2020: candidates waiting to get their Result Of Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education Of SSC- 1 And SSC- 2 Of 2020 have to wait a little more as the result will be announced in the month June and July respectively by the board's officials. It will be updated on our website as the board authorities confirm the announcement of the result of Matriculation Part 1 2020 of all board of Punjab. The result of the following boards can be checked here online.Punjab Boards10th Class ResultResult of Lahore BoardLahore board is the biggest board of Pakistan. Thousands of students every year are passed from Lahore Board in SSC part 1 and 2. The result of SSC of both parts this year is yet to be finalized. The exact date is not announced by the board though, yet it is expected to be declared in September 2020. The result will be available here as soon as the officials of the board announce the result date.Matric result 2020 result in Gujranwala boardGujranwala board is one of the most prominent boards of Pakistan. It will be announced soon. The officials of the BISE Gujranwala Board will announce the position holder of the region before one day of declaration of result. The prize distribution ceremony will be helpful for the toppers by the authority of the Gujranwala board. All aspirants of the Gujranwala Board who are searching for their matric result 2020 can get their results here on this page.Multan Board SSC result 2020BISE Multan Board matriculation Result 2020 is anticipated to be proclaimed before long by the board. Annually BISE Multan Boards official declares the matriculation half a pair of and half a pair of the result one by one. Usually the results of matriculation half a pair of is asserted 1st whereas the announcement of half one results created after. We have a tendency to hope that BISE Multan can announce the lead to the month of August or September this year. The instant result of 2020 is going to be declared here. It'll be uploaded at ilmkidunya.com fine bit and acquire the newest updates of results here. The expected date for the announcement of the result also will be uploaded here. Thus keep in reality with this page.Faisalabad Board result 2020Result 2020 of BISE Faisalabad are uploaded right here presently when it’s the official announcement. Keep up-to-date with us to urge the newest updates of the result 2020. The instant results declared by the board ilmkidunya.com can transfer all the candidates on this page also as on the elaborated result page. Student’s area unit excited to transfer the result and shortly formally Board Faisalabad Result 2020 would be revealed.Sargodha Board result 2020For the year 2020, the exams were also organized according to the same schedule and now the board is planning to declare the result of both levels. BISE Sargodha Board Result 2020 will be published soon and ilmkidunya will upload right here as well as at the respective result pages. We wish the best of luck to matric and inter students for the final exams result. The matric result 2020 will be declared in August/September. Keep visiting this page to get more updates of results.BISE Rawalpindi SSC Result 2020The result of matric yearly tests will be reported in the long stretch of August/September 2020. Every one of the hopefuls of BISE Rawalpindi must keep in contact with us to get the most recent updates of results. Ilmkidunya will transfer the rundown of top position holders and point by point result after the official affirmation.Bahawalpur board matric result 2020BISE Bahawalpur Board will declare the matric and middle outcome 2020 as indicated by the set time table. For the session 2020, the load up directed the Matric section 1 and section 2 tests in the long stretch of March on various dates and the result is required to be distributed in August/September 2020.BISE Bahawalpur Board Matric Inter Results 2020 will be distributed for all the ordinary and private understudies at the same time. When the aftereffect of matric and moderate section 1 and section 2 will be issued it will be transferred at ilmkidunya.comBISE DG KHAN RESULT 2020 SSCThe Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education BISE DG Khan Board contains the duty regarding the conduction of yearly tests at the auxiliary and higher optional dimension. For the session 2020, the tests of matric have been finished now and the board is concluding the outcomes. Registration yearly tests 2020 were composed in March for section 1 and section 2. All hopefuls are energetically hanging tight for the aftereffect of the two Matric 1 and 2. A year ago BISE announced the Matric result in the period of August while in September the consequence of halfway was distributed. Ideally, BISE DG Khan Board will pursue a similar timetable for the declaration of results of Matric 2020.BISE Sahiwal Board Matric Inter Results 2020BISE SAHIWAL result of matric will be distributed in the long stretch of August and September respectively. As soon as ilmkidunya.com will get the bona fide data with respect to the correct date for the announcement of result for the two dimensions it will be transferred at this page. Sahiwal load up each year directs the Matric and Inter tests in set time plans.Result of 9th, 10th via ilmkidunya AppThe result can also be checked by the resulting app of ilmkidunya.com. This app is available at google store to download free on your pc or mobile and get the notifications of results and exams at once on your mobile.Notification on mobile about result via SMSYou can also get the result notification through SMS on your mobile message. TMatric Result 2020 of all bise Punjab boards will be announced and published in July. Result awaiting students of class 10 Part II will get their results same on this website page after publishing by the board. The candidate will find the result zone when he would enter his roll number it will appear in front of you online which is printable also so must come to get your results here at 10 o'clock morning. KPK all boards have announced already the Matric results.All boards of Punjab 9 board BISE Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan, Gujranwala and Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur along with and KPK all boards BISE Peshawar, Swat, Kohat, Malakand, Abbottabad, Bannu, Mardan, and BISE Dera Ismail Khan will declare Matric Results 2020 Expected on July and KPK board has done its duty to declare the SSC Matric results from class 10th this year. Both boards conducted Matric examination early this year in March 2020, From the Punjab board, millions of student got registered to appear the annual exams of matric board, in the matric annual examination every year students appears this first hurdle belongs to both private and regular connected that institutions and schools that are affiliated by BISE which runs the minister of education Pakistan.Punjab and KPK Boards are working efficient boards under the skilled management and administration which handle the entire matters quite well manner. Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Punjab & KPK are energetic they are putting efforts to promote education in their provinces linking regions and districts they are trying to assist a proper healthy environment in education system these bold steps can improve it and makes modern education in both provinces.On the same day of Matriculation Result 2020 all boards organize every year the award and prize distribution ceremony, where they invite the education minister as a chief guest, they give the award and prize to the top position holders this is done because to appreciate them on their efforts and motivate to keep going for their bright future, the government supports them and gives the scholarship in students relevant interest and field.All the SSC and Matric 10th class students are hopeful that they will get their Matric Part 1 Result 2020 on the date of 25 July 2020 candidates should keep in touch with this website, on the same day after few moments we will post the Matric part 2 Result 2020 same this page.Punjab province contains 9 educational boards, Sindh has eight, KPK has six, and Balochistan and AJK have a single educational board for each. The ministry makes policies and sets rules & regulations for the boards and each board has a large number of public and private institutions that are affiliated with the boards. The organization of exams in made purely in crystal clear and unbiased way and if the board's official found any ambiguity or unfair means the registration of that respective student or institute can be canceled. All the boards take almost three months in result finalization and boards of each province declare the result on the same date. SSC Result 2020 awaiting students could get all the details of Matric Result 2020 part 1, 2 right here.a wish all the best to matric students of all the boards. Hopefully the 9th Class Result 2020 and 10th Class Result 2020 will be declared in at the end of August or the start of September. The exact date is not confirmed yet but likewise the previous year's result declaration schedule this year the Matric Result 2020 will also be declared in July. So