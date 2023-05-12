What's new

All Protests against Army, MI & ISI should stop now | Lets be peaceful all 220m Pakistanis not just PTI | Act Sensibly, Respectfully!

AsianLion

AsianLion

All Protests against Army, MI & ISI should stop now | Lets be peaceful all Pakistanis not just PTI

Imran Khan has been released, which he was arrested illegally.

This time it was more common Pakistanis who went out against Army not just a few members of PTI. All of PTI leadership was taken by Police, apart from third tier leadership , which clearly meant it was common Pakistanis venting anger.

Lahore Corps Commandar & GHQ vicious attack is a wake up call for the decorated Military Junta.

Lets as a team Defence Forum fulfill its purpose and support Pakistan Military and stop complaining too much on every little Tom, Dick and Harry. Please the forum members, Twitter, Youtube and Facebook and all of other Social Media - should look at your self, fix your follies, improve Pakistan, plead for New Elections. Be sensible Pakistanis.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

This is not Pakistan military general defence forum, this is Pakistan defence forum.

Imran Khan has been released, but many PTI leaders, journalists and political activists are currently in custody. Why? Who has them?

Who is responsible for the 70+ protestors shot dead and the hundreds injured, including those shot with bullets?
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

313ghazi said:
This is not Pakistan military general defence forum, this is Pakistan defence forum.

Imran Khan has been released, but many PTI leaders, journalists and political activists are currently in custody. Why? Who has them?

Who is responsible for the 70+ protestors shot dead and the hundreds injured, including those shot with bullets?
Oh bhai release ho jayein gaye. Lets be sensible. Court hain nah.
 
M

mudas777

When these loser generals get out of the politics and start following the law and act according to the constitution all problems will be resolved.
IK arrest is a secondary problem, real issue is the country to be free from the thuggery of the generals, no political engineering, no behind the scenes rules, reforms, and accountability in the army. Imran is not Pakistan, 230 million people want freedom from these sold out traitors who are working for other countries interests for the dollars. One Pakistan, one constitution and one law for all.
 
F

Fasbre2

AsianLion said:
All Protests against Army, MI & ISI should stop now | Lets be peaceful all Pakistanis not just PTI

Imran Khan has been released, which he was arrested illegally.

This time it was more common Pakistanis who went out against Army not just a few members of PTI. All of PTI leadership was taken by Police, apart from third tier leadership , which clearly meant it was common Pakistanis venting anger.

Lahore Corps Commandar & GHQ vicious attack is a wake up call for the decorated Military Junta.

Lets as a team Defence Forum fulfill its purpose and support Pakistan Military and stop complaining too much on every little Tom, Dick and Harry. Please the forum members, Twitter, Youtube and Facebook and all of other Social Media - should look at your self, fix your follies, improve Pakistan, plead for New Elections. Be sensible Pakistanis.
Go polish some shoes.. you’re clearly out of tune with what’s going on. Support ISI to kidnap and murder innocent Pak youth, women and children, not to forget the elderly. ??. The duffers have been exposed, lavish lifestyles on tax payers money whilst the common man struggles to get 2 meals a day..

We have had the wool pulled over our eyes for 75 years.. army no less corrupt than the pdm crooks they are supporting..
Army budget needs to be slashed by 50%, army size needs to be slashed by 200k and made lean mean and educated..
Slashed budget needs to go on education, health and social welfare..
 

