All Protests against Army, MI & ISI should stop now | Lets be peaceful all 220m Pakistanis not just PTI | Act Sensibly, Respectfully!

All Protests against Army, MI & ISI should stop now | Lets be peaceful all Pakistanis not just PTI



Imran Khan has been released, which he was arrested illegally.



This time it was more common Pakistanis who went out against Army not just a few members of PTI. All of PTI leadership was taken by Police, apart from third tier leadership , which clearly meant it was common Pakistanis venting anger.



Lahore Corps Commandar & GHQ vicious attack is a wake up call for the decorated Military Junta.



Lets as a team Defence Forum fulfill its purpose and support Pakistan Military and stop complaining too much on every little Tom, Dick and Harry. Please the forum members, Twitter, Youtube and Facebook and all of other Social Media - should look at your self, fix your follies, improve Pakistan, plead for New Elections. Be sensible Pakistanis.