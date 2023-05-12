What's new

All Protests against Army, MI & ISI should stop now | Lets all be peaceful Pakistanis not just PTI party | Act Sensibly & Respectfully!

All Protests against Army, MI & ISI should stop now | Lets be peaceful all Pakistanis not just PTI

Imran Khan has been released, which he was arrested illegally.

This time it was more common Pakistanis who went out against Army not just a few members of PTI. All of PTI leadership was taken by Police, apart from third tier leadership , which clearly meant it was common Pakistanis venting anger.

Lahore Corps Commandar & GHQ vicious attack is a wake up call for the decorated Military Junta.

Lets as a team Defence Forum fulfill its purpose and support Pakistan Military and stop complaining too much on every little Tom, Dick and Harry. Please the forum members, Twitter, Youtube and Facebook and all of other Social Media - should look at your self, fix your follies, improve Pakistan, plead for New Elections. Be sensible Pakistanis.
 
This is not Pakistan military general defence forum, this is Pakistan defence forum.

Imran Khan has been released, but many PTI leaders, journalists and political activists are currently in custody. Why? Who has them?

Who is responsible for the 70+ protestors shot dead and the hundreds injured, including those shot with bullets?
 
Oh bhai release ho jayein gaye. Lets be sensible. Court hain nah.
 
When these loser generals get out of the politics and start following the law and act according to the constitution all problems will be resolved.
IK arrest is a secondary problem, real issue is the country to be free from the thuggery of the generals, no political engineering, no behind the scenes rules, reforms, and accountability in the army. Imran is not Pakistan, 230 million people want freedom from these sold out traitors who are working for other countries interests for the dollars. One Pakistan, one constitution and one law for all.
 
Go polish some shoes.. you’re clearly out of tune with what’s going on. Support ISI to kidnap and murder innocent Pak youth, women and children, not to forget the elderly. ??. The duffers have been exposed, lavish lifestyles on tax payers money whilst the common man struggles to get 2 meals a day..

We have had the wool pulled over our eyes for 75 years.. army no less corrupt than the pdm crooks they are supporting..
Army budget needs to be slashed by 50%, army size needs to be slashed by 200k and made lean mean and educated..
Slashed budget needs to go on education, health and social welfare..
 
how much did the military pay you to for this sh1t post?

You want us to suppport our oppressors? jog on mate!

The generals have to pay for comiting high treason and raping this country for 70+ years, these 4 star terrorists and their underlings have no place in the federation of Pakistan, Mir Jafars and Pakistan are incompatible.
 
Last edited:
If they had Handled PMLN insults against them, this day wouldn't have come.
Maryam nawaz entire political resume is based on Rubbishing the military and now Rubbishing judges, but nobody had problems with that.
But Imran Khan saying a few things was end of the world?

However I agree , let's not disheart our boys. They are the most important institution of Pakistan, like it or not, without them there won't be a Pakistan.
 
The Bullet is already fired ..... too late....
 
Take a hike, Pakistan is ruined by these crooks jarnails and establishment..
 
Abhi to party shuru hui hay.

The party will end when:

1. There are 100% free and fair elections. Like in no rigging by the ISI internal wing.

2. The civilian government takes charge.

3. The military comes under civilian control as per the constitution.

4. The military willingly submits to reforms.

5. Whiskey & Co. are brought to justice for the massive destruction they’ve caused to the economy and the people they’ve tortured and killed.
 
True! Pakistan army should also act like a national army and not a PDM strong arm.

It should stop issuing anti PTI statements and actions against PTI.

The army invited this reaction. It was SSG commandos wearing Rangers uniform who abducted Imran Khan. The ISPR next day issued anti PTI statement. Now that army has been publicly humiliated, it should know people dont want its role in politics and army too should realize what happened and try to win back public trust. Distance between army and people is dangerous for country security. I hope duffers get it!
 

