All preparations have been completed at Chittagong port for handling transshipment goods of India. Chittagong Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan told this to The Daily Star on Tuesday.He said, 'Already two trial runs have been completed successfully. We can easily handle 4.5 million TEUs containers with the skills and capabilities we have at present.'He confirmed at a discussion meeting organized on Tuesday afternoon on the occasion of the 136th founding anniversary of Chittagong Port.The Chairman of the Port Authority also said, '31 lakh 42 thousand teu containers were handled in Chittagong port in 2022. General cargo handling has reached 11 crore 96 lakh metric tons. Ship handling has been 4 thousand 361.He said, in view of the future demand, a new terminal is being constructed at the port with the aim of expanding short and medium term cargo and container handling facilities. Already, the construction work of Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) with 584 meters long jetty has been completed.Rear Admiral M. Shahjahan said, 'The heavy lift jetty, Bay-Terminal and "Matarbari Port Development" project in Cox's Bazar District's Maheshkhali Upazila, under implementation by the Chittagong Port Authority, is progressing to keep container, cargo and ship handling uninterrupted at present and in the future.He mentioned that the capacity of Chittagong port will increase by 3-4 times if the 'Matarbari Port Development' project is completed.The port chairman said, the technical evaluation of the tender for the appointment of the contractor for the construction of the port in Matarbari has been completed. Financial evaluation is currently underway.He expressed hope that the construction work of Matarbari Terminal will start this year.He said, 'If this terminal is built, deep draft vessels (with a depth of 16 meters or more) will be able to come and go there. Once the terminal is operational, ports in the region including Kolkata, Haldia, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada will be able to use it. Besides, neighboring ports including Akyab, Yangon in Myanmar will be able to use it. Chittagong, Mongla and Payra Bandar will also use Matarbari as a feeder port.Port Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan also said, 'Many of the world's major ports became immobilized due to the imposition of restrictions during the strict global lockdown during the Corona epidemic. But import-export through Chittagong Port was normal due to taking various types of interim measures.To speed up the activities of Chittagong port, the government has taken the initiative of managing various jetties of Chittagong port through public-private partnership, said the port chairman.In the meeting, among others, Chittagong Port Authority Member (Engineering) Commodore Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Member (Administration and Planning) Md. Habibur Rahman, Port Secretary. Omar Farooq and others were present.