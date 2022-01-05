What's new

All politicians’ wrongdoing combined cannot reach level of Imran Khan's corruption: Fazl

  • Fazl says PTI is a "party of thieves".
  • Says PTI only party to introduce culture of hurling abuses in Pakistani politics.
  • Says "whatever I had already predicted about Imran Khan is turning out to be true."
ISLAMABAD: JUI Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan in relation to a report released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and said that if the wrongdoings of all the politicians are combined, they would still not be comparable to the level of corruption committed by Imran Khan.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal, Fazl lashed out at PM Imran khan for "corruption and hiding foreign funding worth millions from the ECP."

Fazl said that PTI is a "party of thieves" and it was the only party that introduced the culture of hurling abuses in politics.

He further said that speculations are circulating about legislation of local bodies elections, but the country not only needs to run according to the Constitution but decisions throughout the four provinces should also be made accordingly.

He said that the scrutiny committee report on foreign funding has revealed everything about the ruling PTI, therefore, "whatever I had already predicted about Imran Khan is turning out to be true."

The JUI chief — who is also the head of the anti-government alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — said that while PM Imran always talked about ideal situations, "his practical life was against his own ideal words."

Answering a question, Fazl said that whoever recorded Pervaiz Rasheed and Maryam Nawaz's phone call "should not have done so, as it's unfair to record someone's calls."

On the occasion, PSP chairman Mustafa kamal also seconded Fazl and said that JUI and PSP are "on the same page and the country should be run according to the Constitution."

www.geo.tv

Get a Life - if you're quoting an article from Maulana Diesel...

The guy is the scum of the Earth.

On the flipside i'm not surprised. You like that low-life Nawaz Shareef too.
 
dunyanews.tv

Finally our eyes must be open after learning this from Fazl ur Rahman. This is what we must have been waiting for, but no one was telling us. We were all so confused, but now clearly see the truth told by this great respectable scholar.
Thank you @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE for posting this gem.

End sarcasm.
 
