All politicians’ wrongdoing combined cannot reach level of Imran Khan's corruption: Fazl

Corruption of all politicians cannot be equal to Imran Khan alone: Fazlur Rehman

Published On06:46 pmCorruption of all politicians cannot be equal to Imran Khan alone: Fazlur RehmanISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the corruption of all politicians cannot be equal to Imran Khan alone.Addressing a media conference along with the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leaders Mustafa Kamal, Fazlur Rehman said that he welcomed the PSP leader .He mentioned that Sindh and KPK are making such legislation in which the powers of local bodies are reduced. Mustafa Kamal s perspective has a weight. The legislation should be in accordance with the constitution.The PDM chief said that the PTI has been exposed in the foreign funding case. Corruption of all politicians cannot be equal to Imran Khan alone. It has been proved that he was brought in an incompetent manner. It has been proved that the whole family of Imran Khan is thief and an international lobby is behind the establishment of his rule.On the occasion, Mustafa Kamal congratulated the Maulana on attaining victory on KP elections. He mentioned that the needs of the young people are not being fulfilled. The provincial government does not want to distribute the power into the local government across Sindh, due to which the frustration could be found in the young people of the province.Earlier on January 2, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that Pakistan is Nawaz Sharif s country, he must return back. He further announced that protest on March 23 will bring the Federal government to its end.He said this while addressing a press conference on Sunday in Peshawar. Fazlur Rehman stated that the government has brought inflation, poverty and economic instability to the country. Criticizing the mini-budget, he mentioned that the state bank will go under the custody of IMF while the government will have to take the debts from commercial banks.Addressing the conference he added that he along with Shehbaz Sharif will lead mass demonstrations against the government in Islamabad. PDM has never considered PPP and ANP its rival parties. He added that PDM is independent. Fazlur Rehman further added that Pakistan is Nawaz Sharif’s country, he should return back. Afghanistan needs peace and Pakistan should play its pivotal role in trying to bring peace to the country.