All Parties Sikh C C has demanded a fresh probe into the Chattisingpora massacre - Radio Pakistan .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

Aug 7, 2019
Pakistan
Pakistan
In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee has demanded a fresh probe into the Chattisingpora massacre.

Thirty-five members of Sikh community were killed in disguise by the Indian troops in Chittisinghpora area of Islamabad district on March 20 in 2000 on the eve of the then US President, Bill Clinton’s visit to India.

A few days later, Indian Army had claimed of killing five foreign militants involved in the Chittisinghpora massacre during an encounter in Pathribal area of the district with charred bodies beyond recognition.

However, the investigations proved that the slain persons were local youth, picked up from their homes by the Indian Army and were killed in a fake encounter.

The APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina in a statement issued in Srinagar on 21 anniversary of Chattisingpora bloodbath demanded the Indian authorities to probe a fresh the incident to nab the culprits of the massacre.




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1373531779278254083





On March 20, 2000, in the backdrop of the then President of the United States, Bill Clinton’s visit to India, 35 members of the Minority Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir were gunned down in the Chittisinghpura village of Anantnag district of Kashmir.
 
Capt. Karnage

Capt. Karnage

May 24, 2020
India
India
Lol another fake pakistani propaganda and misinformation campaign. Islamic terrorists and not Indian armed forces were killing innocent Sikh and hindu civilians.
 
