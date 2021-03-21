All Parties Sikh C C has demanded a fresh probe into the Chattisingpora massacre - Radio Pakistan .

Pakistan Ka Beta
In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee has demanded a fresh probe into the Chattisingpora massacre.
Thirty-five members of Sikh community were killed in disguise by the Indian troops in Chittisinghpora area of Islamabad district on March 20 in 2000 on the eve of the then US President, Bill Clinton’s visit to India.
A few days later, Indian Army had claimed of killing five foreign militants involved in the Chittisinghpora massacre during an encounter in Pathribal area of the district with charred bodies beyond recognition.
However, the investigations proved that the slain persons were local youth, picked up from their homes by the Indian Army and were killed in a fake encounter.
The APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina in a statement issued in Srinagar on 21 anniversary of Chattisingpora bloodbath demanded the Indian authorities to probe a fresh the incident to nab the culprits of the massacre.
