All parties agreed on general elections .shekh rasheed

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Screenshot_20220729-094452_Chrome.jpg
 
RS is considered an establishment guy however everything he says isn't necessarily correct. Not just Diesel but PPP also does not want elections and wants to complete their complete tenure. PMLN is divided into two groups, Maryum and Shahbaz. Maryum since she did not get any benefit from his chacha, hence wants to go into elections as does her father but Shahbaz wants to clinch on to power one way or the other.
The reason why resignations of 11 PTI MNAs were accepted in a hasted was precise because of the above. Shahbaz feared that no trust motion can be initiated again him and since PTI is the majority party, any PDM party breaking away will make sure Shahbaz is no longer PM, hence the acceptance of 11 resignations by the speaker.

A lot of political maneuvering is done from both sides. Let's see what happens but in essence, PDM will not go to elections without some sort of guarantees from those who matter and which is why election results as usual will be manipulated. PTI should not agree to such elections but only a free and fair one under a new election commission with EVM and the right for overseas Pakistanis to vote.
 
Diesel to pagal ho gaya hai

Completely psycho chal raha hai aaj kal
 
PTI won't have EVMs demand as it will take a few years for that to be implemented. It takes a long while to buy and then distribute the countless machines. Minimum 2 years. It won't happen in 6 months
 

