What's new

All Pakistanis need to Unite to support the Overseas Pakistanis

A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

FULL MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
1,694
-19
1,786
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Pakistanis are being maligned and even sued by these Westerners.

See how these youtubers are ganging up on our Pakistani brother as they could not get the same fame and success like our Pakistani brother.

We should expose these anti-Pakistani people and strongly support our Pakistani brothers and sisters.

@Solidify hope you do a video to expose these youtubers.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Sayfullah
Idea for Overseas Pakistanis
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
1K
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
B
Something to ponder over for ALL Pakistanis!
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
TNT
TNT
L
Which overseas Pakistanis will be attending PTI rallies on Saturday.
2
Replies
16
Views
628
Longhorn
L
HAIDER
Pakistan to scrap law allowing dual-national overseas Pakistanis to vote
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
89
Views
3K
HAIDER
HAIDER
dexter
Americans Try Pakistani Food For The First Time!
2 3
Replies
30
Views
672
-=virus=-
-=virus=-

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom