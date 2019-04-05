All Pakistani F-16s are accounted for: US Govt buries Indian propaganda.

It would be nice if

Did India Shoot Down a Pakistani Jet? U.S. Count Says No.

New Delhi and Islamabad had conflicting accounts of a February dogfight.

The findings directly contradict the account of Indian Air Force officials, who said that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman managed to shoot down a Pakistani F-16 before his own plane was downed by a Pakistani missile.

But now the count has been completed, and “all aircraft were present and accounted for,” the official said.