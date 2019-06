All Pakistan Textile Mills Association announces closure of 200 mills from tomorrow

Pull your head out your ***. Business are struggling, workers are being laid off. Poverty is increasing. 90% people of Pakistan are below poverty line. Government is not providing an incubator for industry growth, it's doing the opposite. Industry is literally dead. Massive increase in oil, gas and electricity tariff will affect our exports much more. We don't export much and the thing we do will not remain competitive. This government lies everyday and does the opposite of what it says. There's no economic policy no major reforms, only a short term shortcut to kill the people with taxation and massive inflation. People will indulge in illegal activities to support their families and this will lead to worsen state affairs. We should stop lying to ourselves and support Pakistan, not any government or individual beacuse certainly Khan has failed.

"Every lie we tell incurs a debt to the truth. Sooner or later, the debt is paid." Chernobyl.

Sooner or later we'll see.

Click to expand...