What's new

All-out measures at border crossing points in place to facilitate Afghans

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
87,401
96
142,388
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,.,

All-out measures at border crossing points in place to facilitate Afghans​

Despite limited resources, Pakistan is manning over 100 counters to ensure smooth inflow of 385,000 people a month.

APP
December 09, 2022

pakistan has five crossing points operational with afghanistan photo app

Pakistan has five crossing points operational with Afghanistan. PHOTO: APP

ISLAMABAD: The authorities have taken all-out facilitative measures at all five Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing points to ensure the smooth processing of Afghan people, despite a heavy inflow of around 385,000 people a month.

Currently, Pakistan has five crossing points operational with Afghanistan, which include Chaman, Torkham, Kharlachi, Ghulam Khan and Angoor Ada.

Around 13,000 people move to and from Afghanistan through these crossing points that include pedestrians, patients, traders, tourists and transporters. In addition to hundreds of trade convoys, around 385,000 Afghan travel through the crossing points a month.

Despite limited resources and workforce, Pakistan is manning over 100 counters at the crossing points to ensure the smooth processing of a heavy inflow of cross-border movement.

Pak-Afghan-border-21670606155-1.png


No other bordering country has such an exodus at their border crossings, a security official commented.

Around 79 counters have been placed at Chaman and Torkham, the busiest crossing points.

Though Pakistan has an Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) in place at main crossings, which supports One Document Regime (valid visa/ passport).

However, to facilitate their Afghan brethren, Pakistan also allows a large number of Afghans especially patients, journalists, women and traders to cross the border on Tazkera (non-valid) documents, on humanitarian grounds.

The security official said that exclusive counters at crossing points have been operational for Afghan patients and women only.

Afghans entering Pakistan either on valid or invalid documents are allowed to extend or renew their status to stay in Pakistan.

Border crossing for Afghan people even without passports to earn a livelihood, visit a relative, address any medical emergency or get an education is an exclusive offer extended by Pakistan, which no other neighbour offers.

Pak-Afghan-border-31670606153-0.png


However, despite all the said facilitations, the Afghan and Indian media keeps maligning Pakistan by reporting incidents of perceived mistreatment of Afghans by Pakistani authorities at Pak-Afghan border crossing points, causing resentment among Afghan masses towards Pakistan.

The fact is that, as per official data, around 6,000 Afghan nationals are refused entry into Pakistan every month due to the obvious reasons of having insufficient documents or even no documents.

A few Afghans facing refusal falsely create a nuisance about mistreatment by Pakistani authorities at border crossing points, the official commented.

tribune.com.pk

All-out measures at borders in place to facilitate Afghans | The Express Tribune

The authorities have taken all-out facilitative measures at all five Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing points to ensure the smooth processing of Afghan people
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to start cross-border bus service next month
Replies
1
Views
860
HttpError
HttpError
ghazi52
Taliban confirm 'tensions' on border with Pakistan
Replies
13
Views
679
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
PDF
  • Article
Afghan couple accuse US Marine of abducting their baby
Replies
10
Views
468
Goritoes
Goritoes
Tomcats
7 injured near Kurram border following firing from Afghan side over land dispute: officials
2
Replies
20
Views
754
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Wikki019
Taliban close Spin Boldak border crossing, call for visa-free travel for Afghans
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
5K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom