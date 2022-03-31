What's new

All Opinions on current political crisis here - please don't be a SHODA and make 1-5 line threads for attention

Perfect coup de tat in progress for Pakistan

imadul

imadul

Same stage:
Unionists and toadies of the past and now sharifs and zardaris of today, Ghaffar Khan, achakzai, were with British.
Jamiat Ul Ulamai Hind father of Fazl's JUI religiously against Pakistan.

A new War of Independence in the leadership of Imran Khan to get rid of traitorous remnants of 1947.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

imadul said:
Same stage:
Unionists and toadies of the past and now sharifs and zardaris of today, Ghaffar Khan, achakzai, were with British.
Jamiat Ul Ulamai Hind father of Fazl's JUI religiously against Pakistan.

A new War of Independence in the leadership of Imran Khan to get rid of traitorous remnants of 1947.
20220323_090639.jpg
 
M

maithil

Should be easy this time if Armed forces get rid of their so called neutral stance. Collaboration with foreign govt to overthrow elected PM should automatically invoke sedition clause. And armed forces have a duty to protect elected leader from such treasonous plots.
 
Samurai_assassin

Samurai_assassin

maithil said:
Should be easy this time if Armed forces get rid of their so called neutral stance. Collaboration with foreign govt to overthrow elected PM should automatically invoke sedition clause. And armed forces have a duty to protect elected leader from such treasonous plots.
Agree however our senior security establishment does not wish to interfere, they are too nice.
 
M

maithil

Samurai_assassin said:
Agree however our senior security establishment does not wish to interfere, they are too nice.
Big mistake they will be doing. You can't stay neutral if the options are traitors and patriot. Neutrality between Tipu and Mir Sadiq ? They will be failing in their sworn duty. Future Generations will have less charitable views towards them.
 
imadul

imadul

maithil said:
Should be easy this time if Armed forces get rid of their so called neutral stance. Collaboration with foreign govt to overthrow elected PM should automatically invoke sedition clause. And armed forces have a duty to protect elected leader from such treasonous plots.
That should happen. Document should be presented to SC and request be made that voting on NC be suspended and notices should be issued to zardari, sharif, Bilawal, Maryam, khaqan abbas, raja rental, molana, khalid maqbool.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

imadul said:
Charter of treachery and hypocrisy
ان کو پبلک سپورٹ حاصل ہے دس کروڑ پاکستانی عوام کو غدار کرنا چاہتے ہیں

imadul said:
That should happen. Document should be presented to SC and request be made that voting on NC be suspended and notices should be issued to zardari, sharif, Bilawal, Maryam, khaqan abbas, raja rental, molana, khalid maqbool.
سپریم کورٹ زرداری صاحب نے چند پلاٹوں میں خرید چکے ہیں
 
M

maithil

imadul said:
That should happen. Document should be presented to SC and request be made that voting on NC be suspended and notices should be issued to zardari, sharif, Bilawal, Maryam, khaqan abbas, raja rental, molana, khalid maqbool.
If courts can grant bail to murderers and people facing sedition charges, they can certainly delay this vote on such serious grounds. If not, then people should force them. 1 lakh people in front of Supreme Court and they will do the needful. Real question is , are 1 lakh people passionate enough to spend 2 days for this worthy cause ? Here we have forced Supreme Court and Modi govt to change their stance . You guys should do the same.
 
imadul

imadul

ziaulislam said:
ان کو پبلک سپورٹ حاصل ہے دس کروڑ پاکستانی عوام کو غدار کرنا چاہتے ہیں


سپریم کورٹ زرداری صاحب نے چند پلاٹوں میں خرید چکے ہیں
People give vote for local problems. They have no say whats reps do after elections. Pmln, and ppp So called public reps follow bidding of house of of zardari and sharif.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

imadul said:
People give vote for local problems. They have no say whats reps do after elections. Pmln, and ppp So called public reps follow bidding of house of of zardari and sharif.
Nope
People vote for national politics not local issues

Noone thunks sharif will fix their roads..electables go where the perception of national politics is

Screenshot_20220331-135400_Friendly T.jpg


Screenshot_20220330-085941_Friendly T.jpg
 
imadul

imadul

ziaulislam said:
Nope
People vote for national politics not local issues

Noone thunks sharif will fix their roads..electables go where the perception of national politics is
PTI voters came for national issues.
PMLN voters are a mix of rural and trading class of punjab who are tax theives for a fact. Remember "Khata Hai to Lagata bhi hai". Do you see any national agenda?
PPP voters Interior Sindh and Kemari sindhi speaking voters. In sindh zardari has complete hold with help of police and muktktiakars. People just vote under Oppression.
This is known since 70's.
 
