All Opinions on current political crisis here - please don't be a SHODA and make 1-5 line threads for attention

imadul said: That should happen. Document should be presented to SC and request be made that voting on NC be suspended and notices should be issued to zardari, sharif, Bilawal, Maryam, khaqan abbas, raja rental, molana, khalid maqbool. Click to expand...

If courts can grant bail to murderers and people facing sedition charges, they can certainly delay this vote on such serious grounds. If not, then people should force them. 1 lakh people in front of Supreme Court and they will do the needful. Real question is , are 1 lakh people passionate enough to spend 2 days for this worthy cause ? Here we have forced Supreme Court and Modi govt to change their stance . You guys should do the same.