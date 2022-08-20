12 PML-N leaders move IHC seeking protective bail.

Atta Tarar warns govt against arresting PML-N leaders.

Hashim Dogar says govt has launched high-level inquiry.

Govt inquiry​

'All of you will be arrested if one PML-N worker is arrested,' Tarar warns PTI PML-N leaders approach IHC seeking protective bail after their arrest warrants were issued by a Lahore court

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Narcotics Control Attaullah Tarar on Saturday warned the PTI and Punjab government that "all of you" will be arrested if a single PML-N worker is sent behind bars.Tarar alleged that the Punjab government — a coalition of the PML-Q and PTI — has booked PML-N workers and MPAs as retribution for the sedition case filed against PTI Chairman Imran Khan's chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill.The press briefing came after 12 PML-N leaders approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking protective bail in a case related to ruckus in the Punjab Assembly during the chief minister election. A district court issued their arrest warrants a day prior.The PML-N leaders include Tarar, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Awais Leghari, Muhammad Mirza Javed, Malik Saif ul Malook Khokhar, Peer Khizer Hayat Shah Khagga, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Mian Abdul Rauf, Pir Muhammad Ashraf Rasool, Bilal Farooq Tarar, and Rana Mannan Khan.Tarar said the "actual case" was against Chief Minister Punjab Pervez Elahi alleging that he, his party, and other PTI leaders were involved in the attack on former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari."The whole nation watched what happened to Dost Mazari. This was the actual case. But nothing happened to Pervez Elahi," the special assistant to PM said."They concocted fake cases against us," he said.The premier's special assistant, addressing the PTI and the Punjab government, said that they would have to pay for their "revenge politics" that they have resorted to and that their actions "will have repercussions"."Pervez Elahi and his Punjab government are being controlled through remote control from Bani Gala. This is his old habit. For God's sake, stop this, the country has already borne much loss."Tarar vowed that the PML-N would "face this fascist government head on" and not back down.The federal and Punjab governments are at loggerheads over the entire Gill episode. The PTI leader is currently under treatment at the PIMS hospital in Islamabad after he was transferred there following the reported deterioration of his health at Adiala Jail.Gill will remain at the medical facility till Monday in line with the court's orders. Yesterday, former prime minister Khan went to visit Gill, but the police prohibited access to him. Subsequently, Khan announced nationwide rallies in support of his chief of staff.Punjab Home Minister Col (retd) Hashim Dogar earlier in the day said that a probe has been launched against those involved in "torturing" PTI workers on May 25 and those who were involved in the Punjab Assembly ruckus."Police are searching [for the PML-N leaders] to arrest them after a court issued their arrest warrants. The officers who misused authority on May 25 and by-elections have been removed from office."Dogar added that CCPO Lahore, DIG operations, and DIG investigations have been removed from their posts, while 30 inspectors will also be dismissed.Four SPs and seven DSPs have also been suspended with a high-level inquiry is underway.