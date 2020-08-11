What's new

All of Pakistan Except Sindh is Developing: Chief Justice

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed pronounced that the entire country except Sindh is developing.


The CJ was hearing a case pertaining to the removal of illegal encroachments in Karachi on Monday, during which he stated that the people living in Tharparkar are in dire need for even a drop of water today.

“Not a single RO [Reverse Osmosis) plant was installed but Rs. 1500 million was spent,” he added.

“What plan does the government have?” the chief justice inquired the Advocate General, noting that the situation is worsening.

CJ said that it is unfortunate that people are ruling Sindh from London, Dubai, or Canada, something that happens in no other province, adding that even an assistant sub-inspector can become so powerful in the province that he can run an entire system.

“Your government has been in power here for many years. What did citizens get?” Chief Justice Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed asked the top provincial law officer.

The Advocate General asked the court for two days’ time till the provincial government is going to reveal the budget tomorrow.

Chief Justice Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed questioned that what did the Sindh people get in the budget last year, adding, “it is a rigmarole of figures. You just move numbers here and there”.

