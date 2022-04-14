What's new

All Members: Disinformation Against Armed Forces.

Hello PDF Family.

Our team just spent two days cleaning up and moderating threads full of false and misleading information about the Armed Forces. We understand the political climate in the country is charged at the moment, however, it is because of this very reason, we must hold ourselves accountable and refuse to be a part of the disinformation eco chamber.

We fully support freedom of speech and expression, however we must always maintain a decorum at this forum so that our boards are suitable and welcoming to respectful disagreements.

We would like to invite you to read our policy on authentic root sources since 2018, to ensure we all engage in a productive and respectful debate. https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/policy-on-acceptable-root-sources-at-pakistan-defence-forum.582717/

Thank you all.
 
