Mohammed bin Salman: 3 years a crown prince

Since Mohammed bin Salman was appointed crown prince on June 21, 2017, Saudi Arabia has seen reform in all areas



LEGAL/SOCIAL REFORMS

APRIL 28, 2020 The Supreme Court abolishes the death penalty for minors.

SEPT. 27, 2019 Tourist e-visas are offered for the first time. Visitors from 49 countries can use the new visas. The Kingdom’s mandatory conservative dress code for visitors is also relaxed.

JULY 29, 2019 A royal decree ends restrictions on women traveling. Women aged 21 and over are allowed to travel independently as of Aug. 20, 2019.

MAY 29, 2018 The Council of Ministers approves a law making sexual harassment a crime.

MARCH 11, 2018 The Ministry of Justice releases a circular to courts that allows divorced women to instantly retain custody of their children.

OCT. 24, 2017 Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledges to return the country to moderate Islam at the inaugural Future Investment Initiative.

ECONOMY

OCT. 24-26, 2017

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) — Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chairs — organizes the first Future Investment Initiative, gathering investors, innovators, government officials and economic leaders in Riyadh.



NOV. 15-17, 2017

The Misk Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic group founded by the crown prince, holds the first Misk Global Forum in Riyadh, bringing young leaders together with global innovators.



FEB. 15, 2018

The Ministry of Commerce and Investment announces that Saudi women do not need the permission of a male guardian to start their own business.



JUNE 19, 2018

Saudi Arabia wins coveted emerging-market status with MSCI, the world’s largest index provider, positioning it to attract up to $40 billion worth of foreign inflow after a series of reforms.



SEPT. 25, 2018

King Salman inaugurates the Haramain high-speed railway, running 450 kilometers between Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah, in line with Vision 2030’s pledge to improve services for pilgrims.



NOV. 5, 2018

The crown prince launches a project to build the Kingdom’s first nuclear research reactor, with plans announced for 16 nuclear facilities to be constructed over the next 25 years at a cost of $80 billion.



MAY 20, 2019

The Saudi Cabinet approves a Privileged Iqama residency permit — which allows foreign nationals to live and work in Saudi Arabia without a sponsor — for highly skilled expatriates and owners of capital funds.



JUNE 28, 2019

Saudi Arabia relaxes the 49-percent limit for foreign strategic investors in shares of listed companies in Tadawul, the Kingdom’s stock exchange.



DEC. 11, 2019

Saudi Aramco’s IPO begins listing on Tadawul, raising $25.6 billion, making it the world’s largest IPO.