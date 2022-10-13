All LNG spot cargo sold out, tough winter for Pakistanis

You have not proven that Imran Khan was removed because of American pressure or recent visit to Russia. the optics of the visit was bad. In Imran Khan's defense that visit was scheduled long before the Ukraine war. There have been numerous meetings of Pakistani leaders with senior Russian officials in recent years. It is not a surprise. For crying out loud leaders of Turkey, UAE and Saudi Arabia have been meeting Putin regularly.



If you believe in the omnipotence of the Pakistani Army I think your military made Imran Khan a scapegoat for something I do not know or comprehend. When was the last time your generals took responsibility for anything ?