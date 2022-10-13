What's new

All LNG spot cargo sold out, tough winter for Pakistanis

Nothing for Pakistan and delay in the bidding. Coming winters will be very tough. Get ready people. EU bought all before winter due to the Ukraine standoff. Our govt knew this Ukraine war will not end before winter on top of Russia-EU gas line is already a victim of war.
 
lol... adhocism. We do things temporarily, no long term strategy.
long term strategy would have been to co-operate with India and build pipeline with Iran to import natural gas. co-operation with India would have been the only way to fend off American/Saudi pressure. that bus has long gone.

you can try the revival of the TAPI pipeline
 
Suppliers (like Qatar) scuttle long term contracts because the penalty that they will pay is lesser than the profits they can earn from spot market. Developing countries may not be able to competitively bid in the spot market given the buying power of developed western countries.

If there is a silver lining to this, it is that Pakistan's consumption will reduce and help improve the CAD situation. :cheers:
 
long term strategy would have been to co-operate with India and build pipeline with Iran to import natural gas. co-operation with India would have been the only way to fend off American/Saudi pressure. that bus has long gone.

you can try the revival of the TAPI pipeline
You already see the regime change reaction when try buys gas and wheat from Russia. Because we can't import wheat from Ukraine due to war. We have to buy expensive products because our friends won t be happy..... country need bold and independent foreign policy.

We love to live poor for the sake of our friends.
 
You already see the regime change reaction when try buys gas and wheat from Russia. Because we can't import wheat from Ukraine due to war. We have to buy expensive products because our friends won t be happy..... country need bold and independent foreign policy.
You have not proven that Imran Khan was removed because of American pressure or recent visit to Russia. the optics of the visit was bad. In Imran Khan's defense that visit was scheduled long before the Ukraine war. There have been numerous meetings of Pakistani leaders with senior Russian officials in recent years. It is not a surprise. For crying out loud leaders of Turkey, UAE and Saudi Arabia have been meeting Putin regularly.

If you believe in the omnipotence of the Pakistani Army I think your military made Imran Khan a scapegoat for something I do not know or comprehend. When was the last time your generals took responsibility for anything ?
 
You have not proven that Imran Khan was removed because of American pressure or recent visit to Russia. the optics of the visit was bad. In Imran Khan's defense that visit was scheduled long before the Ukraine war. There have been numerous meetings of Pakistani leaders with senior Russian officials in recent years. It is not a surprise. For crying out loud leaders of Turkey, UAE and Saudi Arabia have been meeting Putin regularly.

If you believe in the omnipotence of the Pakistani Army I think your military made Imran Khan a scapegoat for something I do not know or comprehend. When was the last time your generals took responsibility for anything ?
let me think.......slogans and patriotic songs for untouchables ..

Anyway, let me be the devils advocate .... why do politicians knock GHQ's door for political resolutions.
 
You have not proven that Imran Khan was removed because of American pressure or recent visit to Russia. the optics of the visit was bad. In Imran Khan's defense that visit was scheduled long before the Ukraine war. There have been numerous meetings of Pakistani leaders with senior Russian officials in recent years. It is not a surprise. For crying out loud leaders of Turkey, UAE and Saudi Arabia have been meeting Putin regularly.

If you believe in the omnipotence of the Pakistani Army I think your military made Imran Khan a scapegoat for something I do not know or comprehend. When was the last time your generals took responsibility for anything ?
well, what do you know? some sense coming out of ganga ram's mouth.
 
long term strategy would have been to co-operate with India and build pipeline with Iran to import natural gas. co-operation with India would have been the only way to fend off American/Saudi pressure. that bus has long gone.

you can try the revival of the TAPI pipeline
If there is gas available in Iran, how hard it is to ship it from there? Pipeline is not the only transport. Anyway, I don't see how an Iran-Pakistan pipeline involves India. Also, the distance is short enough that LNG can be brought over road or rail. Heck, some smart entrepreneur can smuggle gas cylinders across the border.

1665685589526.png
 

