/ Register

  • Saturday, August 25, 2018

All Industrial Revolutions start from ---------- > STEEL

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by AZADPAKISTAN2009, Aug 25, 2018 at 4:57 PM.

  1. Aug 25, 2018 at 4:57 PM #1
    AZADPAKISTAN2009

    AZADPAKISTAN2009 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    25,172
    Joined:
    Sep 8, 2009
    Ratings:
    +31 / 22,785 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    China
    The purpose of the post is really to examine the Enigma of Steeles Mills Pakistan

    Now lets start by Looking at the condition of Bus and it's metal work (body)
    belonging to institute which makes STEELS




    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    Example of Goods made of Steel :

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Steel based sinks are easy to clean and maintain so widely used in western world

    [​IMG]
    Steel is used in Construction of rapid storage facilities or Buildings even sky scrappers
    [​IMG]


    Steel is also used for making fantastic cooking utensils which make great house hold items
    due to durability and long life
    [​IMG]


    Border fencing can also use Steel products
    [​IMG]



    The defence sector making APC or Tanks , or armored Vehicles needs good steel production
    [​IMG]


    Used also abundantly for railway tracks
    For growing nation like Pakistan of course we need new tracks and also repair old ones
    so makes sense Steels comes into play
    [​IMG]



    All foundation in construction uses Steels
    We all know how much construction is happening in GAWADAR or other parts of country
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    Steel Based items are every where
    [​IMG]



    So considering all the above , it is extremely puzzling that Pakistan Steeles Mills is
    not making record Profit in Era of CPEC



    Pakistan Steeles Mills should have been making RECORD PROFITS in this time of massive infrastructure drive



    Steel fencing used to improve building surrounding
    [​IMG]


    Hot Item in western world Steel Bikes
    [​IMG]


    Modern train stations made with Steel
    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: Aug 25, 2018 at 5:34 PM
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 5 (Users: 1, Guests: 3)
  1. AZADPAKISTAN2009