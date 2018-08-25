All Industrial Revolutions start from ---------- > STEEL

The purpose of the post is really to examine the Enigma of Steeles Mills Pakistan Now lets start by Looking at the condition of Bus and it's metal work (body) belonging to institute which makes STEELS Example of Goods made of Steel : Steel based sinks are easy to clean and maintain so widely used in western world Steel is used in Construction of rapid storage facilities or Buildings even sky scrappers Steel is also used for making fantastic cooking utensils which make great house hold items due to durability and long life Border fencing can also use Steel products The defence sector making APC or Tanks , or armored Vehicles needs good steel production Used also abundantly for railway tracks For growing nation like Pakistan of course we need new tracks and also repair old ones so makes sense Steels comes into play All foundation in construction uses Steels We all know how much construction is happening in GAWADAR or other parts of country Steel Based items are every where So considering all the above , it is extremely puzzling that Pakistan Steeles Mills is not making record Profit in Era of CPEC Pakistan Steeles Mills should have been making RECORD PROFITS in this time of massive infrastructure drive Steel fencing used to improve building surrounding Hot Item in western world Steel Bikes Modern train stations made with Steel