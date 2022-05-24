All indian smaraj/royal Punjab police takes action against agitators and rebels; all hail the queen

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Apr 22, 2010
- 18,090
- 10
- Country
-
- Location
-
Siasat.pk - Punjab police are entering another PTI...
Punjab police are entering another PTI worker's house without any warrant.
fb.watch
Time to control rebel alama Iqbal relatives who Dishonored the great maryum Queen
___
Orders from London his Highness hazart Ameer ul moment king Nawaz sharif
Mean while some rebels made our samraj police run away
____
Dangerous female rebels apprehended, apparently she alone can cause significant damage to ordinary people due to her black magic
Another dangerous rebel who infect people with cancer apprehended
____
Mean while waiting for hero of model town also called butcher of model town for more action
Time to retake Peshawar back and capture the rebel head queen maryum Nawaz Elizabeth the third orders