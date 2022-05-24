Siasat.pk - Punjab police are entering another PTI... Punjab police are entering another PTI worker's house without any warrant.

_______Time to control rebel alama Iqbal relatives who Dishonored the great maryum Queen___Orders from London his Highness hazart Ameer ul moment king Nawaz sharif________Mean while some rebels made our samraj police run away____Dangerous female rebels apprehended, apparently she alone can cause significant damage to ordinary people due to her black magicAnother dangerous rebel who infect people with cancer apprehended_________Mean while waiting for hero of model town also called butcher of model town for more actionTime to retake Peshawar back and capture the rebel head queen maryum Nawaz Elizabeth the third orders