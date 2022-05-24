What's new

All indian smaraj/royal Punjab police takes action against agitators and rebels; all hail the queen

fb.watch

Siasat.pk - Punjab police are entering another PTI...

Punjab police are entering another PTI worker's house without any warrant.
fb.watch fb.watch
_______

Time to control rebel alama Iqbal relatives who Dishonored the great maryum Queen 👑👑
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528869627602022402

___
Orders from London his Highness hazart Ameer ul moment king Nawaz sharif 👑👑👑

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528775693148082177
________

Mean while some rebels made our samraj police run away 🚓

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528847750078529537


____
Dangerous female rebels apprehended, apparently she alone can cause significant damage to ordinary people due to her black magic 🪄🪄🪄🪄

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528884263977791488


Another dangerous rebel who infect people with cancer apprehended

_____
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528843493174661121

____

Mean while waiting for hero of model town also called butcher of model town for more action

Time to retake Peshawar back and capture the rebel head queen maryum Nawaz Elizabeth the third orders

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528715369967259653
 
It’s their country. You just happen to live in it.
 

