What Is The Purpose of Stable Coins?

Types of Stable Coin

Fiat collateralized Stable Coin- backed by fiat.

Commodity Collateralized Stable coin- backed by interchangeable assets like precious metals.

Crypto-collateralized Stable coin- backed by other cryptocurrencies.

Non-Collateralized Stable Coin- not backed by anything.

Why Are stable Coins Becoming Popular?

#1 Tether (USDT)

#2 TrueUSD (TUSD)

#3 MakerDAO (DAI)

#4 Paxos Standard (PAX)

#5 Gemini Dollar (GUSD)

#6 USD Coin (USDC)

1. What is a stablecoin?

2. How do Stablecoins make money?

3. Why do we need Stablecoins?

4. Are Stablecoins cryptocurrencies?