All counties in China's Jiangxi cast off poverty, known as " the poorest province" in China

All counties in China's Jiangxi cast off poverty
Xinhua| 2020-04-26 11:25:43

NANCHANG, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The last seven poverty-stricken counties in east China's Jiangxi Province, an old revolutionary base, have been removed from the country's list of impoverished counties, local authorities announced Sunday.

This marks that all 25 impoverished county-level regions in Jiangxi have shaken off poverty, amid the country's efforts to eradicate absolute poverty by the end of 2020.

A county can be removed from the list if its impoverished population drops to less than 2 percent, according to a national mechanism established in April 2016 to eliminate poverty in affected regions. The ratio can be loosened to 3 percent in the western region.

Jiangxi will continue to adopt poverty alleviation measures to prevent people from returning to poverty, according to the provincial poverty relief office.

http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2020-04/26/c_139008982.htm
 
A foreigner explores a small town in China's poorest province Guizhou

Google information
China's poorest province, Guizhou is slightly smaller than Cambodia and Uruguay, spanning a total area of around 176,000km2. Located in the country's south-west, Guizhouis bordered by Sichuan to the north, Hunan to the east, Guangxi to the south, and Yunnan to the west.

Xingyi is a county-level city administered by the Qianxinan ethnic Buyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, in the southwest of Guizhou Province, China. Wikipedia

 
A small town in Guizhou

"It's not even a first tier city, it's not a second tier city, or third, fourth, fifth tier city, it's a 99th tier city"

 
Scenes From China’s Guizhou Province

The mountainous Guizhou province, know as the poorest province in China, is located in southwestern China, is home to more than 34 million people.

The steep terrain is challenging to work, and has led to the development of thousands of terraced hillsides over centuries of farming and building.

From remote hilltop Buddhist monasteries to ancient villages to the skyline of the capital city, Guiyang, gathered here are a few glimpses of Guizhou and its residents.

Guizhou is the only province in China without plains. The whole province is in the deep mountains.


A night view of an ancient wind-rain bridge in Xijiang Miao Village, in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou province #


Terraced hills, photographed in Congjiang County, Guizhou province, on July 29, 2020 #


Teenage girls of the Long Horn Miao ethnic-minority group wear headdresses as they gather for the Tiaohua Festival, part of the Lunar New Year, on February 6, 2017, in Longga village. The Long Horn Miao are recognized for their practice of wrapping a blend of linen, wool, and their ancestors' hair around animal horns or a wooden clip to make headdresses. Many young women say they now wear the headdresses only for special occasions and festivals. #


An artificial waterfall operates on the facade of the Liebian International Building, in the city of Guiyang, on July 20, 2018. #


The 500-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope, photographed in the hills of Pingtang County, in Qiannan Buyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, on September 17, 2016 #


Rice terraces seen at midday in rural Guizhou #


Villagers play basketball on a court inside a karst cave in Xinchun Village, in Bijie, Guizhou province, on August 12, 2019. The court was built inside the cave to save arable land in 2018. #


The Temple of the Buddha and Maitreya Temple, photographed from above, atop the New Golden Summit on Mount Fanjing in May 2018. Mount Fanjing, or Fanjingshan, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is home to a conservation area, a nature reserve, and a number of Buddhist temples. Two of these temples sit atop a lonely spire called the New Golden Summit, or Red Clouds Golden Summit, which rises more than 330 feet (100 meters) above the surrounding mountaintop. #


An aerial view of an intricate interchange on the Anshun-Ziyun Expressway is seen on January 30, 2018, in Anshun, China. #


A view of the city of Guiyang, seen from the top of Qianlingshan Park #


This photo taken on January 19, 2019, shows bullet trains at a station in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival in Guiyang. #


A night view of Jiaxiu Tower, originally built on a small island in the Nanming River during the Ming dynasty, photographed in the city of Guiyang on May 29, 2017 #


A view of the Jiabang rice terraces in Congjiang County, photographed on August 29, 2020 #
 
Miao people wearing traditional costumes participate in the Lusheng Festival in Huangping County, in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou province, on November 15, 2017. Thousands of Miao people gathered to celebrate the traditional three-day Lusheng Festival in Guizhou. The festival features lusheng (a Miao musical instrument) contests, song and dance contests, horse races, bullfights, bird fights, silver ornaments, and embroidery competitions. #


Miao people wearing traditional clothes perform during the 2015 Guizhou Jianhe Yang'asha Culture Festival on July 21, 2015, in Guiyang. #


Miao people carry a dog during a folk festival in Jiaobang Village, in Jianhe County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, on September 2, 2017. Miao people dress dogs with human clothes and carry them in wooden chairs during the festival to celebrate and show gratitude, honoring a dog that once helped desperate Miao ancestors find water, according to legend. #


A view of Xijiang Miao Village, photographed in August 2019 #


Aerial photography shows farmers harvesting rice in the fields of Xingyi city, Guizhou province, on August 29, 2020. #


Colorful terraces among residential buildings in Bijie city, photographed on March 20, 2020 #


Illuminated terraces are seen at night in Shexiang ancient town, Dafang County, Guizhou province, on December 16, 2019. #


A 53-meter-tall transformer stands at East Science Valley, a science-fiction theme park in Guiyang, on April 29, 2018. Tourists can bungee jump from the right arm of the robot. #


Terraces in Guizhou's Congjiang County, surrounded by clouds on April 29, 2020 #


A woman poses by a pond in Quanhu Park, in Guiyang, on August 15, 2019. #
 
