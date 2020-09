All counties in China's Jiangxi cast off poverty, known as " the poorest province" in China

Scenes From China’s Guizhou Province

The mountainous Guizhou province, know as the poorest province in China, is located in southwestern China, is home to more than 34 million people.The steep terrain is challenging to work, and has led to the development of thousands of terraced hillsides over centuries of farming and building.From remote hilltop Buddhist monasteries to ancient villages to the skyline of the capital city, Guiyang, gathered here are a few glimpses of Guizhou and its residents.is thein China without plains. The whole province is in the deep mountains.A night view of an ancient wind-rain bridge in Xijiang Miao Village, in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou province # Terraced hills, photographed in Congjiang County, Guizhou province, on July 29, 2020 # Teenage girls of the Long Horn Miao ethnic-minority group wear headdresses as they gather for the Tiaohua Festival, part of the Lunar New Year, on February 6, 2017, in Longga village. The Long Horn Miao are recognized for their practice of wrapping a blend of linen, wool, and their ancestors' hair around animal horns or a wooden clip to make headdresses. Many young women say they now wear the headdresses only for special occasions and festivals. # An artificial waterfall operates on the facade of the Liebian International Building, in the city of Guiyang, on July 20, 2018. # The 500-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope, photographed in the hills of Pingtang County, in Qiannan Buyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, on September 17, 2016 # Rice terraces seen at midday in rural Guizhou # Villagers play basketball on a court inside a karst cave in Xinchun Village, in Bijie, Guizhou province, on August 12, 2019. The court was built inside the cave to save arable land in 2018. # The Temple of the Buddha and Maitreya Temple, photographed from above, atop the New Golden Summit on Mount Fanjing in May 2018. Mount Fanjing, or Fanjingshan, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is home to a conservation area, a nature reserve, and a number of Buddhist temples. Two of these temples sit atop a lonely spire called the New Golden Summit, or Red Clouds Golden Summit, which rises more than 330 feet (100 meters) above the surrounding mountaintop. # An aerial view of an intricate interchange on the Anshun-Ziyun Expressway is seen on January 30, 2018, in Anshun, China. # A view of the city of Guiyang, seen from the top of Qianlingshan Park # This photo taken on January 19, 2019, shows bullet trains at a station in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival in Guiyang. # A night view of Jiaxiu Tower, originally built on a small island in the Nanming River during the Ming dynasty, photographed in the city of Guiyang on May 29, 2017 # A view of the Jiabang rice terraces in Congjiang County, photographed on August 29, 2020 #