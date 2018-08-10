All counties in China's Jiangxi cast off poverty, known as " the poorest province" in China

All counties in China's Jiangxi cast off poverty

Xinhua| 2020-04-26 11:25:43NANCHANG, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The last seven poverty-stricken counties in east China's Jiangxi Province, an old revolutionary base, have been removed from the country's list of impoverished counties, local authorities announced Sunday.This marks that all 25 impoverished county-level regions in Jiangxi have shaken off poverty, amid the country's efforts to eradicate absolute poverty by the end of 2020.A county can be removed from the list if its impoverished population drops to less than 2 percent, according to a national mechanism established in April 2016 to eliminate poverty in affected regions. The ratio can be loosened to 3 percent in the western region.Jiangxi will continue to adopt poverty alleviation measures to prevent people from returning to poverty, according to the provincial poverty relief office.