All conditions for IMF staff-level agreement met: Ishaq Dar

INDIAPOSITIVE said: the federal government total expenditure estimate from Rs14460 billion to Rs14480 billion and pension estimate from Rs761 billion to Rs801 billion. Click to expand...

Pakistan unveils Rs 7.13 trillion budget, defence gets around 1.3 trillion Pakistan on Friday unveiled Rs 7.14 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 with defence allocations amounting to around Rs 1.3 trillion, which is almost 12 per cent higher than last year.

😲. That's quite a lot.It was only 7 trillion in 2020-21. It will be ruinous to already low tax base. Everyone will skip paying taxes this way.The total size of the budget is Rs. 7136 (US$25) billion.