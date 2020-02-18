All clear in Xinjiang now; Chinese mainland report no local cases on Saturday (Nov 7)

CHINA

Saturday, 07 Nov 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua): No new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases were reported Friday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.As of Friday, the Covid-19 situation in Xinjiang is well under control after the region had reported a spate of cases over the last few days.A total of 33 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, the commission said in its daily report.Of the new imported cases, 11 were reported in Shanghai, nine in Fujian, four each in Sichuan and Shaanxi, three in Inner Mongolia, and two in Guangdong, it added.No new suspected cases Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.By the end of Friday, a total of 3,543 imported cases had been reported on the mainland.Of them, 3,199 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 344 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.As of Friday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland had reached 86,184.Of them, 419 patients were still being treated, including eight in severe condition.Altogether 81,131 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.There were 23 suspected Covid-19 cases on the mainland, while 16,532 close contacts were still under medical observation after 1,068 were discharged Friday, according to the commission.