All Chinese border troop outposts are now connected to the national electricity grids,

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Nov 14, 2015
So more of High Voltage Microwave Weapons directed toward the poor Indian soldiers!!! They’re already under severe malnutrition problem!! These weapons will take out the remaining of their health!! Where are all those well fed Brahmins???
 
GS Zhou

Oct 10, 2015
Our troops on the Tibet Plateau deserves the best supplies: high tech surveillance equipment, clothe designed for the ultra-cold environment, sufficient warm and fresh food, drinking water, warm room. And also the backup force for the rotation.

Fuxk off to the dream of disengagement!
 
Beidou2020

Dec 3, 2013
Should never disengage. India is weak and now is the opportunity to take advantage.
 
S10

Nov 13, 2009
What's wrong with donkeys and horses? Americans use them. Drones are great for fast delivery but their payload is severely restricted.

1605950200312.png
 
