beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
All cars make way for and people get off and solute to PLA convoys heading to Indian border in Tibet to defend China
Come on PLA its time to kick some Indian B..t. We know you have the capabilities and power to smash the Bollywood army.All cars make way for and people get off and solute to PLA convoys heading to Indian border in Tibet to defend China
The difference is everyone on this side of border drives cars and on Indian side you ride on cows.Same dedication is seen in the people of North Korea too.....!
Is there a deeper meaning to such displays...?