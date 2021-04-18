All Car Prices Decrease in Pakistan | Huge Relief by Government

Earlier in the Annual Budget (2021-22), the government reduced Sales Tax
for locally-assembled cars up to 850cc from 17% to 12.5%.
Later, the offer was extended to 1000cc vehicles.
Announcing the policy, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar said that following are tax reductions
offered to the industry:
- Federal Excise Duty (FED) is reduced from 2.5% to 0% for cars up to 1000cc
- FED for vehicles from 1001cc to 2000cc is cut to 2.5% from 5%
- FED for cars between 2001cc and 3500cc is decreased to 5% from 7.5%
- Customs Duty on import of CKD non-localized kits upto 850cc has been reduced to 15% from 30% and for localized the duty is decreased to 30% from 46% for new models till June 30th, 2024 or from the date of issuance of manufacturing certificate
- 7% Additional Customs Duty (ACD) on CKD kits for cars upto 850cc abolished for 2 years
- 7% ACD and 15% Regulatory Duty (RD) on CBU cars upto 850cc has also been exempted for 2 years
Furthermore, there are other concessions involving provincial governments.
Under these concessions:
- The Punjab government will grant up to 5% discount on the motor tax vehicles paid under the Punjab Motor Taxation Act 1958. However, the offer is only for Electric Vehicles
- Punjab government will offer 10% rebate in the amount of total annual tax during the first quarter