All Car Prices Decrease in Pakistan | Huge Relief by Government

Aab haqumat ko mulq main kharab hotay infrastructure per beh dehan dena chiye jaisay k roads wagera is kabil nahe rahay k wo or cars ka boj utha sakay
 
So the gist of this is that they are planning on implementing policies that in their estimation will double (?) the production of cars in a year, which in itself is questionable projection? And their policy is to reduce tax and duties on vehicles, thus making them cheaper. Anything else that they have planned is not detailed in that conference.

It seems to me however, that subsidising or removing tax on vehicles is not the best move when you're trying to meet deficit reduction targets everywhere. Improving infrastructure, whether that's roads, public transit, or rail, is probably a better use of government funds than trying to make vehicles cheaper. The latter also carries costs of even more pollution and traffic congestion.

Earlier in the Annual Budget (2021-22), the government reduced Sales Tax for locally-assembled cars up to 850cc from 17% to 12.5%. Later, the offer was extended to 1000cc vehicles.

Announcing the policy, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar said that following are tax reductions offered to the industry:

  • Federal Excise Duty (FED) is reduced from 2.5% to 0% for cars up to 1000cc
  • FED for vehicles from 1001cc to 2000cc is cut to 2.5% from 5%
  • FED for cars between 2001cc and 3500cc is decreased to 5% from 7.5%
  • Customs Duty on import of CKD non-localized kits upto 850cc has been reduced to 15% from 30% and for localized the duty is decreased to 30% from 46% for new models till June 30th, 2024 or from the date of issuance of manufacturing certificate
  • 7% Additional Customs Duty (ACD) on CKD kits for cars upto 850cc abolished for 2 years
  • 7% ACD and 15% Regulatory Duty (RD) on CBU cars upto 850cc has also been exempted for 2 years
Furthermore, there are other concessions involving provincial governments. Under these concessions:

  • The Punjab government will grant up to 5% discount on the motor tax vehicles paid under the Punjab Motor Taxation Act 1958. However, the offer is only for Electric Vehicles
  • Punjab government will offer 10% rebate in the amount of total annual tax during the first quarter
I'm all for more affordable cars, but not like this. Incentiveise local manufacturing over assembly. That will reduce prices.

As a nation we need to think away from personal cars and bikes etc. In urban areas the focus should be entirely on electric public transport. Our cities should be geared towards public transport.
 
