All Car Prices Decrease in Pakistan | Huge Relief by Government

Sales Tax for locally-assembled cars up to 850cc from 17% to 12.5%. Later, the offer was extended to 1000cc vehicles.



Announcing the policy, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar said that following are tax reductions offered to the industry:



Federal Excise Duty (FED) is reduced from 2.5% to 0% for cars up to 1000cc

FED for vehicles from 1001cc to 2000cc is cut to 2.5% from 5%

is cut to 2.5% from 5% FED for cars between 2001cc and 3500cc is decreased to 5% from 7.5%

is decreased to 5% from 7.5% Customs Duty on import of CKD non-localized kits upto 850cc has been reduced to 15% from 30% and for localized the duty is decreased to 30% from 46% for new models till June 30th, 2024 or from the date of issuance of manufacturing certificate

7% Additional Customs Duty (ACD) on CKD kits for cars upto 850cc abolished for 2 years

7% ACD and 15% Regulatory Duty (RD) on CBU cars upto 850cc has also been exempted for 2 years Furthermore, there are other concessions involving provincial governments. Under these concessions:



The Punjab government will grant up to 5% discount on the motor tax vehicles paid under the Punjab Motor Taxation Act 1958. However, the offer is only for Electric Vehicles

So the gist of this is that they are planning on implementing policies that in their estimation will double (?) the production of cars in a year, which in itself is questionable projection? And their policy is to reduce tax and duties on vehicles, thus making them cheaper. Anything else that they have planned is not detailed in that conference.It seems to me however, that subsidising or removing tax on vehicles is not the best move when you're trying to meet deficit reduction targets everywhere. Improving infrastructure, whether that's roads, public transit, or rail, is probably a better use of government funds than trying to make vehicles cheaper. The latter also carries costs of even more pollution and traffic congestion.