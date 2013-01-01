All Ball sports in the world, and the ones where South Asians can shine

South Asians tend fare similiarly in sports, athletics and fighting...Though there may be regional variation...Sri Lanka is relatively better in Rugby Union (though no Rugby World Cup Place till now)...Pakistan was head and shoulders above the rest in squash ...I have made a list of ball sports (sports that involve a ball as opposed to say running, archery, surfing,shooting etc etc)..Cuz I feel ball sports are the most fun be it from a spectator's perspective or from the participant's perspective...after the main list I have made a list of ball sports that South Asians probably have the highest potential in bringing home Olympic medals (most of these sports SOuth Asians have already brought in Olympic medals)





Most modern ball sports with the excpetion of or two were invented and codified either in the British isles or settler Anglo Saxon nations like USA etc.





Badminton

Table tennis

Tennis

Volleyball

Throwball

Basketball

Netball

baseball

cricket

bicycling

pool

snooker

billiards

Association Football

Gaelic Football

Australian Rules Football

American Football

Canadian Football

Rugby Union

Rugby League

Golf

Handball--------->Northern Europe

Water Polo

Squash

Field Hockey

Ice Hockey

Curling

Bandy

Hurling

Lacrosse

Shinty

Modern Polo

jai alai

Chess--------------------------------------> Not Ball Sport

Kabaddi----------------------------------->Not Ball Sport

MMA--------------------------------------->Not Ball Sport

Boxing------------------------------------>Not Ball Sport

horse racing---------------------------->Not Ball Sport

Carrom



Of these the in the following sports SOuth Asians have the highest potential for medals given their genetic athletic ability, skeletal structure, musculature...Countries such as India should have exclusive high performance programs for these 8-10 high priority sports, investing 50 million dollars per annum in each of these sports, to maximize medals return ...same can be done by Pakistan...India has been steadily improving in Hockey..I figure by 2032 or 2036, India will again be in the medals in men's Field Hockey



Badminton

Table Tennis

Golf

Squash

Pool

Snooker

Billiards

Modern Polo------------->invented in Manipur

Cricket (T20 world cup should be dissolved and Olympics should become the defacto T20 world championship..one of IOC's demands)

Field Hockey





Other than that countries such as India, Nepal,Bhutan,Bangladesh should invest heavily in every boxing and wrestling category below the weight of 65 kilos..South Asians should dominate the lower weight category fighting classes