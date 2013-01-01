All Ball sports in the world, and the ones where South Asians can shine

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8
SENIOR MEMBER
- Aug 19, 2017
- 3,201
- -7
- Country
-
- Location
-
South Asians tend fare similiarly in sports, athletics and fighting...Though there may be regional variation...Sri Lanka is relatively better in Rugby Union (though no Rugby World Cup Place till now)...Pakistan was head and shoulders above the rest in squash ...I have made a list of ball sports (sports that involve a ball as opposed to say running, archery, surfing,shooting etc etc)..Cuz I feel ball sports are the most fun be it from a spectator's perspective or from the participant's perspective...after the main list I have made a list of ball sports that South Asians probably have the highest potential in bringing home Olympic medals (most of these sports SOuth Asians have already brought in Olympic medals)
Most modern ball sports with the excpetion of or two were invented and codified either in the British isles or settler Anglo Saxon nations like USA etc.
Badminton
Table tennis
Tennis
Volleyball
Throwball
Basketball
Netball
baseball
cricket
bicycling
pool
snooker
billiards
Association Football
Gaelic Football
Australian Rules Football
American Football
Canadian Football
Rugby Union
Rugby League
Golf
Handball--------->Northern Europe
Water Polo
Squash
Field Hockey
Ice Hockey
Curling
Bandy
Hurling
Lacrosse
Shinty
Modern Polo
jai alai
Chess--------------------------------------> Not Ball Sport
Kabaddi----------------------------------->Not Ball Sport
MMA--------------------------------------->Not Ball Sport
Boxing------------------------------------>Not Ball Sport
horse racing---------------------------->Not Ball Sport
Carrom
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Of these the in the following sports SOuth Asians have the highest potential for medals given their genetic athletic ability, skeletal structure, musculature...Countries such as India should have exclusive high performance programs for these 8-10 high priority sports, investing 50 million dollars per annum in each of these sports, to maximize medals return ...same can be done by Pakistan...India has been steadily improving in Hockey..I figure by 2032 or 2036, India will again be in the medals in men's Field Hockey
Badminton
Table Tennis
Golf
Squash
Pool
Snooker
Billiards
Modern Polo------------->invented in Manipur
Cricket (T20 world cup should be dissolved and Olympics should become the defacto T20 world championship..one of IOC's demands)
Field Hockey
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Other than that countries such as India, Nepal,Bhutan,Bangladesh should invest heavily in every boxing and wrestling category below the weight of 65 kilos..South Asians should dominate the lower weight category fighting classes
Most modern ball sports with the excpetion of or two were invented and codified either in the British isles or settler Anglo Saxon nations like USA etc.
Badminton
Table tennis
Tennis
Volleyball
Throwball
Basketball
Netball
baseball
cricket
bicycling
pool
snooker
billiards
Association Football
Gaelic Football
Australian Rules Football
American Football
Canadian Football
Rugby Union
Rugby League
Golf
Handball--------->Northern Europe
Water Polo
Squash
Field Hockey
Ice Hockey
Curling
Bandy
Hurling
Lacrosse
Shinty
Modern Polo
jai alai
Chess--------------------------------------> Not Ball Sport
Kabaddi----------------------------------->Not Ball Sport
MMA--------------------------------------->Not Ball Sport
Boxing------------------------------------>Not Ball Sport
horse racing---------------------------->Not Ball Sport
Carrom
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Of these the in the following sports SOuth Asians have the highest potential for medals given their genetic athletic ability, skeletal structure, musculature...Countries such as India should have exclusive high performance programs for these 8-10 high priority sports, investing 50 million dollars per annum in each of these sports, to maximize medals return ...same can be done by Pakistan...India has been steadily improving in Hockey..I figure by 2032 or 2036, India will again be in the medals in men's Field Hockey
Badminton
Table Tennis
Golf
Squash
Pool
Snooker
Billiards
Modern Polo------------->invented in Manipur
Cricket (T20 world cup should be dissolved and Olympics should become the defacto T20 world championship..one of IOC's demands)
Field Hockey
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Other than that countries such as India, Nepal,Bhutan,Bangladesh should invest heavily in every boxing and wrestling category below the weight of 65 kilos..South Asians should dominate the lower weight category fighting classes